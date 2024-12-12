40 Under 40: Caitlyn Scaggs

Caitlyn Scaggs, 38 / Founder, Connect 936 & Author of “Worth It & Wonderful”

Expand Caitlyn Scaggs

Caitlyn Scaggs is the founder of Connect 936 and author of “Worth It and Wonderful: Inspiration for Christian Women to Live Bravely and Boldly.” She is a prominent media personality, frequently featured on WDBJ7’s “Mornin’ Motivations” segment and a sought-after keynote speaker, including a TEDx talk. Her background spans law enforcement, social enterprise and strategic communications. As head of Justice Enterprise & Development at New Hope Girls, Scaggs led initiatives that empowered vulnerable mothers, secured major retail contracts and increased sales by 300%.

A former police officer with the Roanoke County Police Department, Scaggs is committed to empowering others. “It matters to me that I encourage our local community to live and lead with more intention and a mind toward impact,” she shares. “In all roles I have had and continue to have, my primary goal is to celebrate and elevate others.”

Master of Science in Strategic Communications, Radford University, 2023

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Radford University, 2007

Remarkable Woman of the Year, WFXR (2023)

Career Achievements:

Author of Worth It and Wonderful, 2023

Media personality on WDBJ7’s “Mornin’ Motivations” segment

Former Associate VP for University Relations, Radford University

Volunteerism:

Classroom parent volunteer, Auburn Elementary School

Guest lecturer, Radford University & Virginia Tech

Crisis Intervention Volunteer, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley

Awards:

Emerging Leader of the Year, Montgomery County Chamber (2018)

Community Woman of the Year | American Business Women’s Association, New River Valley (June 2018)

Best New Business (Silver) - New River Valley | The Roanoker Magazine (June 2018)

Professional Affiliations

Board Member for New Hope Girls (2020 - 2021)

Branding Sub-Committee, Radford University (2016 - 2017)

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I love how Roanoke offers the perfect blend of natural beauty, educational and professional experiences and a caring community. It is a thriving business ecosystem paired with a heart for people, the outdoors and celebrating the best of our region. I love that you can find a ‘small-town’ feel here but with access to great opportunities! It is a blessing to genuinely love where I live!”

How does your passion impact our community?

“It matters to me that I encourage our local community to live and lead with more intention and a mind toward impact. As people find themselves empowered to lean into their unique strengths and experiences, we all benefit. In all roles that I have had and continue to have, my primary goal is to celebrate and elevate others. In doing so, there is a ripple effect of positive benefits. My sincere hope is that as I lead from a place of empathy and care for the well being of others, it encourages others to do the same. I also aim to make others feel less alone, more supported and better equipped by the work that I do within the Roanoke region.”

From the Nomination: “Caitlyn Scaggs is an accomplished leader, communicator and advocate who has made a profound impact across various sectors. … With her exceptional combination of leadership, media influence, community service and advocacy, Caitlyn Scaggs embodies the values of empowerment and positive change. Her diverse accomplishments make her a standout candidate for the 40 Under 40 award, as she continues to inspire and impact both her local and global communities. … Caitlyn’s exceptional achievements in marketing, leadership and advocacy make her a standout professional across multiple fields.

… Caitlyn’s extensive community involvement reflects her unwavering commitment to empowering others and creating lasting positive change. What sets Caitlyn Scaggs apart is her rare combination of leadership, creativity and a heart for service. Her ability to navigate the worlds of business, media and social advocacy with equal grace and impact is truly extraordinary. … Caitlyn’s diverse background—from her time as a police officer to her leadership roles in marketing and communications—equips her with a unique skill set that allows her to excel in any environment. She’s not just an accomplished professional, but a role model who uses her talents to uplift communities, bring awareness to critical issues and inspire others to live purposefully. … Caitlyn Scaggs is a trusted friend and a beacon of encouragement to everyone she meets. She exudes confidence, not just in her leadership roles but in the way she uplifts others. Her positive energy and unwavering support leave a lasting impact, combining strength with empathy to make her truly remarkable. … Caitlyn’s lasting impression comes not just from her accomplishments, but from the way she makes others feel. She is always ready with a word of encouragement or a listening ear, embodying kindness and compassion in every area of her life. Whether she’s mentoring, advocating for women and girls or offering friendship, Caitlyn shows what it means to lead with heart.

If I had to describe Caitlyn in one word, it would be JOY. Her presence radiates positivity and she makes others feel valued and appreciated. Every conversation with her leaves you feeling genuinely heard and cared for. Caitlyn’s warmth, empathy and support create an environment where joy flourishes, making her an incredible force for good in both her personal and professional life.”