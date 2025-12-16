40 Under 40: Campbell Webb

Campbell Webb, 25 / Field Services Lead, Oya Construction, LLC

Webb leads Oya Construction’s stormwater structure inspection program, overseeing inlets, catch basins and underground systems across the region, and is spearheading the development of a drone inspection program to modernize infrastructure assessment and expand efficiency in stormwater management. Webb has earned multiple professional certifications in stormwater and environmental compliance and is recognized for innovative problem-solving, high-energy leadership and operational effectiveness on complex projects.

Webb participates with the Associated General Contractors Young Professionals Group and the Downtown Roanoke YMCA. Though new to the region, he is committed to long-term engagement through volunteerism, professional networking and sustainable land stewardship initiatives.

“Stormwater impacts all of us, every day. Smart, responsible management of that water is what allows Roanoke to thrive, no matter the conditions. My hope is ... to show that sustainability and smart land management — especially through a stormwater lens — are not just environmental ideals. They’re the foundation for healthy, resilient and prosperous communities.”

B.S. Ecology and Conservation Biology, Texas A&M University 2018-2022 ○ Former collegiate track athlete

Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, Spring 2020

Certifications

Certified DEQ Inspector

VDOT ESCCC Certified

NASSCO Certified

North Carolina Certified Stormwater Inspector

Actively pursuing additional credentials in stormwater and environmental compliance

WIldlands Conservation Authorized Gopher Tortoise Agent

National Marine Fisheries Service Protected Species Observer

Community Involvement

Member, Associated General Contractors Young Professionals Group ● Active member of the Downtown Roanoke YMCA

New to the Roanoke region, committed to long-term community engagement through volunteerism and professional networking

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“My wife actually brought us to the Roanoke Valley. She accepted a clerkship position with Slovensky Divorce & Family Law in the summer of 2024 and during that time she absolutely fell in love with the people and the area. I helped move her in and out of her apartment that summer, so while I didn’t get the same in-depth experience she did, I could tell right away that the warmth of the people and the beauty of the Valley ran deeper than the surface.

Once we made the move to Roanoke, I was quickly overwhelmed by the positivity and caring nature of everyone we met. Growing up in Texas and spending a few years in Baton Rouge, I’d always heard about ‘Southern hospitality,’ but the kindness and generosity we’ve experienced here take that to another level. The people of this region genuinely want to see others succeed and that kind of culture is rare — and powerful.

That way of living inspires me to be the best version of myself, not just for personal growth, but for the good of the community around me. My role allows me to help people understand the importance of stormwater infrastructure; how it affects local safety, health and the success of our neighborhoods. In that sense, my work feels like giving back. I get to educate, build relationships and help local businesses not only understand the “what” of what we do, but the “why” behind it. That opportunity to connect with people and make a tangible difference is something I look forward to every day.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“When you graduate with a degree in Conservation Biology, you set out to change the world, though what that looks like can take many forms. For me, that mission has evolved into helping the people and business owners of the Roanoke Valley understand and manage one of our most powerful natural forces: water.

Stormwater impacts all of us, every day. Whether we’re wishing for rain or hoping it’ll finally stop, it’s the driver of life around us, shaping our communities, our ecosystems and our quality of life. Smart, responsible management of that water is what allows Roanoke to thrive, no matter the conditions.

In my role, success means being a good steward of the land and helping others become the same. My hope is to use my background in ecology to show that sustainability and smart land management, especially through a stormwater lens — are not just environmental ideals. They’re the foundation for healthy, resilient and prosperous communities.”

From the Nomination: "What sets Cam Webb apart is simple: he makes stormwater exciting. That might sound impossible, but anyone who’s worked with him will tell you it’s true. At just 25, Cam has managed to take one of the least glamorous corners of construction—stormwater structure inspections—and inject it with energy, creativity, and a spark that people can’t help but notice. Cam has a knack for finding solutions where others see dead ends. He doesn’t just identify problems—he gets genuinely excited about figuring out how to fix them. His ideas are often so inventive that they stop the rest of us in our tracks. Whether it’s developing a drone inspection program to fill a gap in the local industry or dreaming up clever field fixes on the spot, Cam’s solutions are as brilliant as they are practical. But what really makes Cam stand out is his presence. His personality is larger than life, and he has this rare ability to pull people in. On muddy job sites or in tough project meetings, Cam is the one who makes everyone laugh, keeps spirits high, and somehow turns a long day into a story worth telling. He’s not just part of the team—he’s the spark that makes the team better. Add to that his lightning-fast pursuit of certifications, his growing leadership in the field, and his sheer determination to push the industry forward, and you have someone who is truly one of a kind. Cam isn’t just building a career; he’s redefining what it looks like to be a young professional in construction and environmental work. That mix of innovation, charisma, and drive is exactly what sets him apart—and why he belongs in Roanoke’s 40 Under 40."