40 Under 40: Carrie Knopf

Carrie Knopf, 38 / Development Officer, Carilion Foundation

Carrie Knopf manages fundraising campaigns and donor relations for more than 60 funds that touch nearly every aspect of patient care, including initiatives like the Dr. Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts Program and Pet Peace of Mind, which helps hospice patients care for their pets. Knopf has also held leadership roles at the Science Museum of Western Virginia, New Orleans Ballet and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, strengthening philanthropy and access to arts and STEM programs.

Knopf is active in community and volunteer efforts, serving on boards and committees including the Roanoke Valley Medical Missions, Jefferson Scholars Foundation, Roanoke Valley Garden Club and North Cross School alumni board. She is a disability rights advocate, sharing her perspective as a deaf professional to expand accessibility and awareness in education and healthcare.

Master of Arts in Arts Administration, University of New Orleans

Bachelor of Arts in Art History, University of Virginia

Community Involvement

Jefferson Scholars Foundation, Committee Member

Roanoke Valley Garden Club, Active Member

Roanoke Valley Medical Missions, Board Member

DisAbility Law Center of Virginia, Past President

North Cross School, Alumni Board Member

Serves as Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine's Liaison to VT’s Services for Students with Disabilities (SSD)

Disability rights advocate as a deaf individual, sharing firsthand knowledge of experiences, accommodations, inspirations, etc.

Awards & Recognition

Outstanding Graduate Assistant, University of New Orleans, 2014

Ireland Travel Award, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 2011

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“Roanoke is a wonderful place to live, work and play. I’m continually inspired by the people here — their passion for healthcare, STEM innovation and their generosity in supporting nonprofit organizations and causes that make a meaningful difference. There’s a strong sense of collaboration and community pride in the Roanoke Valley and that spirit motivates me every day to contribute through my work.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I’m proud to be part of broader efforts to strengthen the Carilion Clinic Foundation’s presence in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. One of our goals is to ensure that people have access to world-class healthcare right here in Southwestern Virginia. What many people may not realize is that the Foundation supports more than 60 funds that touch nearly every aspect of patient care and community wellbeing — from the Dr. Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts Program to Pet Peace of Mind, which helps hospice patients care for their beloved pets.

I’m especially motivated to help grow these smaller funds because they offer compassionate and creative solutions to barriers for care for many patients. By strengthening these programs and expanding awareness of what’s possible through philanthropy, I hope to help build a healthier, more connected community — one where everyone feels the impact of giving close to home in the Star City.”

From the Nomination: “Despite being profoundly deaf, Carrie Knopf has made a significant career communicating the importance of funding for the arts, sciences, and non profit heath care. ... She brings grace, charm and dedication to her professional and volunteer roles in our community and region. Each of these roles require nuanced communication and sensitive relationship building between organizations and individuals. She does all this, (which is challenging to hearing people) at a very high level, despite being profoundly deaf.