40 Under 40: Cedric Wilson

Cedric Wilson, 37 / Licensed Professional Counselor, Seeking Wellness

Cedric Wilson is the founder of Seeking Wellness, a counseling practice dedicated to providing culturally aware therapy for marginalized groups, including people of color, women and LGBTQ+ individuals. With a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Roanoke College and a master’s degree in Professional Counseling from Liberty University, Wilson is deeply committed to mental health awareness and accessible care.

He has been recognized with several accolades, including the Suzee Leone Grant to establish therapeutic gaming groups for teens and the BIPOC Sponsorship Award to attend the Virginia Counselors Association Leadership Academy. “I believe the work that my team and I do has a far-reaching impact on our community, helping individuals heal from both personal and systemic wounds, take control of their narratives and allow them to choose how they make a positive and intentional mark on our world,” he says.

Awarded the Suzee Leone Grant for therapeutic gaming groups (2024)

Recipient of the BIPOC Sponsorship Award, Virginia Counselors Association Leadership Academy (2024)

Panelist Speaker, Virginia Conference on Race (2024)

Named a Roanoker Magazine 2024 Health Hero

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Roanoke College, 2009

Master’s degree in Professional Counseling, Liberty University, 2017

Community Involvement:

Member, Roanoke City’s Health and Human Services Advisory Board

Former board member, A Tree Planted non-profit organization

Active participant in RCPS activities with his family

Member, Virginia Counselors Association (Roanoke Chapter)

Member, NAACP (Roanoke Chapter)

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke has given me incredible opportunities to build a family, pursue my dreams and invest meaningfully in the community. It’s a place where people show resilience and creativity, contributing to a dynamic and evolving city culture.”

How does your passion impact our community?

From the Nomination: “Cedric is an amazing and accomplished counselor, breaking new ground in a space desperately needed in Roanoke. He graduated from Roanoke College in 2009 and worked in different fields before finding his passion for counseling and mental health. He earned his master’s degree in 2017 and became a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in 2020. After a brief stint as the Assistant Director of Counseling at Shenandoah University, Cedric moved back to the Roanoke Valley with his family and started his own counseling practice, Seeking Wellness. The focus of the practice, as well as Cedric’s passion, is exploring the intersection of mental health and culture. He and his team focus on minority communities, who are traditionally underserved by the mental health field. In just a short time, Cedric has grown Seeking Wellness to a staff of seven, attracting talent from across the country. They offer traditional in-person therapy, as well as telehealth, gaming therapy, clinical assessments, educational strategies and services for institutions. Seeking Wellness is standing out as one of the premier counseling and mental health providers for people of color in the Roanoke Valley and continues to grow each year. In addition to his dedication to his profession, Cedric is also active in the community. He serves on Roanoke City’s Health and Human Services Advisory Board and previously served on the board of the non-profit organization A Tree Planted. He is an active member of St. Philip Lutheran Church. Cedric and his wife Caroline have two daughters in Roanoke City Public Schools and are involved in many school activities.

... Cedric is a tireless advocate for mental health well-being. As someone who is deeply confident in his own skin, Cedric seeks to compassionately challenge those around him to live full and authentic lives. The world has seen trauma since 2020. And, thankfully, Cedric began his entrepreneurial and counseling journey at just the right time. Roanoke is a place of much generational and racial pain. Cedric felt that pain and saw a way to fill that need in the community. He is quick to laugh but always takes his work seriously. His passion for minority communities and to see all people thrive in an otherwise broken world is second to none. There are many counselors in Roanoke but few if any shine a light in the darkness like Cedric. Cedric charges Hell with a water pistol every day. And, Roanoke is better because of his work.

Cedric could have chosen anywhere to open his business, yet he chose Roanoke. While he is not a native Roanoker, Cedric sees Roanoke as his community, his opportunity to make the world a little bit better. He fell in love with both the history of Roanoke and the vision of what Roanoke could be in the future. He is making our home a better place for all people.”