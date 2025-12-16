40 Under 40: Chip White

Chip White, 37 / Financial Advisor, Bass Financial Management

In his role as Partner and Financial Advisor, Chip White provides comprehensive wealth management and retirement planning for individuals, families and businesses as a partner at Bass Financial Management. He integrates transparency, education and trust-based advising while leading strategic planning and compliance initiatives.

He is active in the community as a board member of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and New Vista Montessori School, chair and alumnus of Leadership Roanoke Valley (Class of 2019) and past president and current officer of the Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generations. White also mentors youth, supports financial literacy and civic initiatives and participates in nonprofit and Chamber-driven community programs.

B.A. Music Education and Music Performance, Virginia Tech, 2011

M.M. Brass Performance, Florida State, 2013

Certifications

FINRA Series 7 and 66 Licenses

Life and Health Insurance License

Community Involvement

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce – Board Member

Leadership Roanoke Valley – Chair, Advisor and Alumnus (Class of 2019)

Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge New Generations – Past President (2021), Vice President (2025), Sergeant at Arms (2023-2024)

New Vista Montessori School – Board Member

BNI PRO Roanoke – Member

Delta Tau Delta, Virginia Tech Chapter – Advisor

Past roles: Reidsville Rotary Club, Caswell County United Way Board, Eden Chamber of Commerce

Volunteerism

Mentor and advisor for youth leadership and community programs

Active in financial literacy education and civic development initiatives

Supports regional nonprofit fundraising and Chamber-driven community engagement projects

Awards & Recognition

United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge – 100 Heroes (Leadership), 2025

U.S. Army ROTC Centers of Influence Representative, 2017

BSA District Operations Basic – Top 5 with Honors, 2014

Delta Tau Delta Chapter President, Virginia Tech, 2010

Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America, 2007

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I was born and raised in the Roanoke Valley. After moving away for education and early work opportunities, I got the chance to come home. I want my business in Roanoke because I believe in the impact that our region can have on the health of the state and that we're positioned well for future growth from individuals who want access to all of life's amenities without the bustle (and pavement) of larger cities.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“Our future has to be rooted in regional cooperation and awareness. I hope that my work and leadership will continue and advance the work that is being done which allows our region to compete on larger stages while maintaining our suburban outdoor feel. Roanoke (and surrounding areas) have many opportunities that we can only tap through cooperation.”

From the Nomination: "What sets Chip apart is his unique ability to combine professional expertise with community vision. Few leaders so seamlessly integrate their careers with civic leadership. As both a Chamber board member and Chair of Leadership Roanoke Valley, Chip stands at the crossroads of business and community—bringing leaders together, aligning resources, and creating pathways for collaboration. His leadership style is relational and inclusive. He listens, convenes, and empowers others to lead, ensuring that projects succeed not because of individual effort alone, but because of the collective strength he inspires. His professional background in finance also equips him to approach problems with analytical precision, ensuring sustainable solutions that serve long-term community needs. ... Simply put, Chip White exemplifies what it means to be a “40 Under 40”: a rising professional who is simultaneously lifting the region with him."