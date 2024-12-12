40 Under 40: Claire Mitzel

Claire Mitzel, 27 / Director of Communications and Public Relations, Roanoke City Public Schools

Expand Claire Mitzel

In her role with RCPS, Claire Mitzel leads a division-wide communications strategy that reaches over 16,000 families and staff. A decorated former journalist with a focus on K-12 education, Claire joined RCPS in 2021 and was promoted to her current role in 2024. Her achievements include the award-winning “52 Weeks of Reading” program and launching an external newsroom, digital newsletter and podcast to strengthen community engagement.

Mitzel stays busy outside the office too, co-leading initiatives like Load the Bus and Breakfast with Santa to support local families in need.

RVTV Board

RCPS Equity Task Force: Compassionate Student and Family Engagement Subcommittee

RCPS Superintendent’s Community Engagement Committee

Education:

Graduated Franklin County High School, 2015

Bachelor’s degrees in Journalism and Political Science, The University of Missouri-Columbia, 2019

Career:

Journalist with five years of experience at Columbia Missourian, The Staunton News Leader, The Roanoke Times (K-12 Education Reporter)

Joined Roanoke City Public Schools in 2021 as Coordinator of Communications and Public Relations; promoted to Director of Communications & Public Relations in 2024

Professional Achievements:

Leadership in managing a division-wide communications plan

Developed the 52 Weeks of Reading Program (Award of Excellence from the National School Public Relations Association, 2023-2024; Award of Distinction from the Chesapeake School Public Relations Association, 2024-2025, and Silver Award from the Public Relations Society of America, 2023-2024)

Created external newsroom, newsletter, and podcast for Roanoke City Public Schools, reaching over 16,000 families and staff. (Electronic newsletter received the (Award of Excellence from the National School Public Relations Association, 2022-2023)

Led comprehensive digital presence overhaul, including new website and employee intranet (Awards of Excellence from the National School Public Relations Association and Chesapeake School Public Relations Association, 2023-2024)

Received awards from the Virginia Press Association in 2019 and 2020 for General News Writing and Education Writing

Community Involvement:

Active in school and community events, sharing stories through RCPS platforms

Leadership in Load the Bus school supply drive and Back-to-School Extravaganza

Co-leader of annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser for families experiencing housing insecurity

Additional Service on Boards/Committees:

RCPS Division Leadership Team

RCPS Career & Technical Education Advisory Council

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Every person, building and place in the Roanoke Valley has a story to tell. These stories, the region's rich history and diversity and the natural beauty that surrounds us make Roanoke a strong community of neighbors who are focused on supporting one another. The opportunities to get outdoors and explore are endless; there is an ever-growing number of local restaurants serving up amazing and authentic food; you can find arts, music and cultural events every weekend; and we're a perfect distance from other cities and towns for when you do want a weekend away. And, of course, there is something special about being able to see the Roanoke Star nearly wherever you are in the city, akin to something like our very own North Star.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I moved away 12 hours for college specifically to move somewhere new and it took leaving to realize how special Roanoke is. I was very intentional about deciding to move back in 2020 because I wanted to make a positive impact in a community I knew and loved. It is a privilege to tell the stories of our community, first as a reporter and now in lifting up our incredible students, teachers and staff. Our superintendent, Dr. Verletta White, often talks about how education is "legacy work" because it's about building something that will benefit students for generations to come. Communicating with and listening to our students, staff, families and the entire community is really critical to making that happen. What I loved the most about being a reporter was getting to be curious and telling those stories. At its core, that is still exactly what I get to do today. Any positive impact I have made or contributed to over the last five years has been borne out of a true passion for this work, a love for the Roanoke Valley and a desire to serve the community.”

From the Nomination: “Claire Mitzel was born and raised in the Roanoke Valley, growing up in Franklin County. … Claire Mitzel’s dedication to enhancing communication within the Roanoke City Public Schools and her impactful storytelling have significantly contributed to the community. Her leadership in media and public relations, combined with her extensive experience in journalism, make her an outstanding candidate for the 40 Under 40 recognition. Claire’s work not only informs and engages the community but also fosters a positive and transparent environment within the school division. …

Beyond her professional accomplishments and dedication to her work, Claire’s passion and positivity are what sets her apart. She genuinely enjoys seeing and hearing about all the wonderful things happening in RCPS and does an amazing job sharing those stories with the community. … Claire certainly goes above and beyond what is expected. She gives a tremendous amount of her time to making sure students and staff are recognized for their hard work. At a mere 27 years old, Claire has made significant contributions in Roanoke City Public Schools and in the Roanoke Valley community.”