40 Under 40: Setting the Stage for the Next Generation

When we asked readers to nominate the next wave of Roanoke's leaders, we received a slew of impressive submissions in a variety of categories. Applicants were judged not only on their career achievements but also on their involvement in the community and other factors; choosing only 40 was an incredibly difficult decision for our editorial team!

Meet our Class of 2020 in our latest issue, and learn more about them in our online portion below.

Thank you to all who nominated, and to every single person making a difference in our community. Keep up the great work! Congratulations to our 40 Under 40 Class of 2020!

The Class of 2020 is listed in alphabetical order by last name:

DR. LIZ ACKLEY, age 38 / Brian H. Thornhill Associate Professor of Health & Human Performance, Roanoke College

NOEL ANDERSON, age 36 / Music Therapist, Anderson Music Therapy

WESLEY BELL, age 35 / Program Director, Impact Living Services

ROB BINGLER, age 35 / Assistive Technology Professional, Trustcare Home Medical Equipment

RACHEL BLANKENSHIP-TUCKER, age 33 / Wild Mushroom Forager, The ForageHer

JULIA BOAS, age 36 / Events Director, Roanoke Outside Foundation

AARON BOUSH, age 31 / Director of Community Health and Outreach, Carilion Clinic

ALLISON BOWERSOCK, age 37 / Owner, RunAbout Sports Roanoke

TYLER BOWERSOCK, age 38 / Owner/Physical Therapist, University PT

DANIEL BRUCH, age 32 / Police Officer, Sergeant of Regional DUI Task Force, Roanoke County Police Department

JESSIE COFFMAN, age 37 / Director of Philanthropy, United Way of Roanoke Valley

JENNIFER CROOK, age 33 / Attorney, OPN Law, PLC

AARON DEAL, age 37 / Executive Chef/General Manager, The River and Rail Restaurant

JUSTIN ENQUIST, age 39 / Owner/President, Enquist Enterprises

KERI GARNETT, age 32 / Executive Director, Roanoke Skatepark Initiative

JORDAN GIBSON, age 33 / Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

TYLER GODSEY, age 38 / Owner/Operator, 5 Points Music Foundation

BEN HIGGINS, age 35 / Director of Healthcare Operations, Friendship Retirement Community

LYDIA HIGGS, age 31 / Genetic Counselor II, Carilion Clinic High Risk Genetics Program

JIM HOSCH, age 36 / Environmental Educator & Community Outreach Leader, Clean Valley Council

STEPHEN HUFF, age 33 / Litigation Attorney, Crandall & Katt, Attorneys at Law

JACK JAGODZINSKI, age 28 / History Teacher, William Fleming High School (Roanoke City Public Schools)

MACEL JANOSCHKA, age 38 / Attorney/Partner, Frith Anderson + Peake, PC

CHRISSY JONES, age 34 / Owner/Executive Director, Virginia Autism & Behavior Consulting

SHANNON KEENER, age 28 / Marketing Manager, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

TRAVIS KENDRICK, age 34 / Director of Education, Mill Mountain Theatre

RACHEL LANE, age 30 / Clinical Psychologist, Catawba Hospital

MELISSA LANZARA, age 27 / Senior Stormwater Inspector, Parker Design Group, Inc.

HEATHER LEEPER, age 33 / Owner/Instructor, Little Leapers & LEAP Performing Arts Academy

MEAGAN LOBUGLIO, age 36 / Virginia Values Veterans Program Manager, SWVA, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

MADISON MADDEN, age 32 / Owner/Founder, GLAMHOUSE Day Spa

SHASHANK MATHUR, age 27 / Associate Application Engineer, TMEIC

TED POLFELT, age 35 / Executive Chef, Jefferson Street Management Group

QUINCY RANDOLPH, age 23 / Chef/Barista, Roasters Next Door (RND) Coffee Lounge

AARON RAY-DYKSTRA, age 36 / Executive Director, The Making Foundation

JD SUTPHIN, age 35 / President/Owner, Big Lick Entertainment

RACHEL THOMPSON, age 33 / Partner/Attorney, Poarch Thompson Law

KIMBERLY WEGEL, age 31 / Director of Services/Canine Behavioral Trainer, Nature’s Emporium

PETER WEISEL, age 29 / Director of Golf Instruction, Peter Weisel Golf at Hunting Hills Country Club

JENNA ZIBTON, age 33 / Anchor/Reporter, WSLS10 News