40 Under 40: Collin McLaughlin

Collin McLaughlin, 37 / Chief Executive Officer, LewisGale Medical Center

Collin McLaughlin leads LewisGale Medical Center, a 506-bed acute care hospital serving the Roanoke region, overseeing modernization projects, technology upgrades and employee engagement initiatives. Under his leadership, the hospital earned multiple Healthgrades Patient Specialty Excellence Awards, including recognition for surgical care orthopedic surgery and gastrointestinal surgery and was named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Hospital List.

He serves on the boards of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers, supports hospital employee volunteerism and charity initiatives and is active in his local church community.

“The healthcare industry has become such a vital part of the Roanoke Valley’s identity; I sincerely hope we can continuously elevate the care we provide and thereby elevate the Roanoke Valley,” he says. “As a leader, my foundational goal is to make a difference for the people I work with and the people I serve. The future of Roanoke Valley depends on the people of Roanoke Valley.”

Master of Healthcare Administration, George Washington University

Bachelor of Science, Business Management, Finance Emphasis – Brigham Young University

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Board Member, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce

Board Member, Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers

Supports and promotes hospital employee volunteerism through coordinated community programs and charity events

Participated in the LewisGale vs. Carilion Clinic Charity Softball Game benefiting the American Heart Association

Active member of his local church community, engaged in family and faith-based service

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital List, 2025 – LewisGale Medical Center

Healthgrades Patient Specialty Excellence Award: America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care – LewisGale Medical Center

Healthgrades Patient Specialty Excellence Award: America’s Best 100 Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery – LewisGale Medical Center

Healthgrades Patient Specialty Excellence Award: America’s Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery – LewisGale Medical Center

Best Hospital in Las Vegas, Las Vegas Review-Journal (3 consecutive years)

Service Excellence Award, Valley Health System

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“The Roanoke Valley has given our young family exactly what we were looking for — a perfect blend of community while still having access to everything we need. The Roanoke Valley is truly a hidden gem and it's an honor to build a career here.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“The healthcare industry has become such a vital part of the Roanoke Valley's identity; I sincerely hope we can continuously elevate the care we provide and thereby elevate the Roanoke Valley.

As a leader, my foundational goal is to make a difference for the people I work with and the people I serve. The future of Roanoke Valley depends on the people of Roanoke Valley.”

From the Nomination: “As CEO of LewisGale Medical Center, Collin sets the tone for the hospital - encouraging and thanking employees for volunteering in the community. This commitment to community engagement not only enhances the hospital’s reputation but also fosters a sense of pride among colleagues. Beyond his professional responsibilities, Collin and his family are deeply committed to their faith and actively participates in their church community. ... Collin exemplifies the qualities of an approachable and genuine servant leader, one who demonstrates a deep commitment to serving others with empathy and integrity. He decided to go into healthcare to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals during their most vulnerable moments. His work at LewisGale Medical Center not only enhances the quality of care for patients but also inspires those around him to adopt a similar commitment to service and compassion."