40 Under 40: Corey White

Corey White, 36 / Assistant Director of Finance, Franklin County

Corey White oversees accounting, payroll, procurement and accounts payable operations as Franklin County’s Assistant Director of Finance, assisting with leadership, training and policy implementation. He prepares financial audits, annual budgets and submissions for national recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association.

He is a participant in the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber Leadership Academy and a fiscal agent for the Franklin County Community Policy & Management Team. A longtime Franklin County resident, he engages in local civic, church-based and youth leadership initiatives.

“I hope my work and leadership will help continue building the Roanoke Valley and Franklin County into places where families can thrive for generations to come,” White says. “I want to lead in a way that brings people together, encourages growth while protecting and preserving the natural assets that make our community special and supports opportunities for everyone to succeed.”

B.S. in Sport Management, Liberty University, 2012

Certifications

Pursuing Certified Public Finance Officer (CPFO) designation

Community Involvement

Participant, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber Leadership Academy

Fiscal Agent, Franklin County Community Policy & Management Team

Active member, Eastlake Community Church

Longtime Franklin County resident and community volunteer

Volunteerism

Supports local civic and church-based service initiatives

Engages in financial education and youth leadership efforts through community organizations

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“What inspires me to build my career in the Roanoke Valley is the opportunity to serve Franklin County — the community where I live. I am inspired by the chance to help strengthen and grow this area for my family and for future generations. We are fortunate to have a wonderful place to live, work and worship and being even a small part of providing and sustaining those resources makes me proud to call this region home and to share it with others.

“I am truly humbled to be nominated for this year’s 40 Under 40 list. The Roanoke Valley and Franklin County are full of talented young professionals who are making a real difference in our communities. To be considered among them is a great honor and a reminder of how special this region is to live and work in.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the loving support of my wife and kids. They are the reason I’m able to do what I do and the motivation behind my drive to be the best I can be each day. I’m also incredibly grateful for those who have guided me in my professional journey. I’ve been fortunate to work under great leaders and I hope to provide that same encouragement and inspiration to future community leaders.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope my work and leadership will help continue building the Roanoke Valley and Franklin County into places where families can thrive for generations to come. I want to lead in a way that brings people together, encourages growth while protecting and preserving the natural assets that make our community special and supports opportunities for everyone to succeed. My goal is to make a lasting, positive impact on the region I’m proud to call home.”

From the Nomination: "Corey stands out because he combines deep financial expertise with an approachable, community-minded style of leadership. Many professionals excel at the technical side of finance, but Corey pairs his disciplined approach with strong communication skills and a genuine passion for serving people. His path, from banking to healthcare finance to county government, has given him a unique perspective on how financial systems impact everyday lives. That perspective guides his commitment to transparency, efficiency, and fairness in Franklin County’s operations. What also sets Corey apart is his personal investment in Franklin County. As a longtime resident, husband, and father, he approaches his work with a long-term vision for the community’s success. His leadership ensures not only that the county’s finances are sound today, but also that they will support future generations. ... Corey is more than a finance professional. He is a trusted leader, a community servant, and a family man. Outside of work, he enjoys golfing, Liberty University football, cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, and spending time with his wife and two children. These personal passions keep him grounded and reflect the family-first values he carries into his work for Franklin County. Corey’s steady leadership, technical expertise, and community commitment make him an exceptional nominee.