40 Under 40: Cory Applegate

Cory Applegate, 37 / Owner / Center Director, Mathnasium of Roanoke

Cory Applegate founded Mathnasium of Roanoke in 2020 to address gaps in math education and help students build confidence and academic success. Under his leadership, the center has supported over 400 students across the Roanoke Valley, partnering with 75+ local schools and achieving an average 32.87% improvement in student math scores.

Beyond academics, Applegate fosters community engagement through teacher appreciation initiatives, youth enrichment events and local nonprofit support. The center has consistently ranked among the top 25 Mathnasium franchises in the Southern Mid-Atlantic Region, reflecting both growth and impact.

Dedicated to inspiring the next generation of leaders, he serves on the boards of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia and Roanoke Catholic School, participates in Rotary Club activities and volunteers with the Roanoke Rescue Mission and community fundraisers.

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Averett University

Community Involvement

Board Member, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia

Active sponsor and volunteer for Bowl-a-Thon, Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame and JA Golf Tournament

Recipient of the Above and Beyond Award, 2024

Sponsored The Roanoker Magazine’s “18 Under 18” youth recognition feature (2024)

Advisory Board, Roanoke Catholic School

Advisory Board Marketing Chair, Roanoke Catholic School

Member, Rotary Club of Roanoke-Downtown

Volunteer at Roanoke Rescue Mission serving meals to those in need

Participant in Beads and Bling fundraiser supporting local nonprofits

Awards & Recognition

Above and Beyond Award, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, 2024

Mathnasium of Roanoke ranked in the Top 25 Mathnasium Franchises in the Southern Mid-Atlantic Region U.S.

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I’ve called the Roanoke Valley home since childhood and I can’t imagine a better place to build a life and career. It’s that rare mix of small-town friendliness and big opportunities. I want my kids to grow up surrounded by the same supportive community and sense of possibility that I did.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“Through Mathnasium, I hope to help students build the confidence to succeed — in math and in life. My goal is for the students we support today to grow into the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers who continue to make Roanoke such a special place to live.”

From the Nomination: “Cory is a passionate leader, educator, and entrepreneur whose work is deeply rooted in service, faith, and family. As the owner of Mathnasium of Roanoke, he has transformed a personal mission into a community movement—helping over 400 students across the Roanoke Valley improve their math skills, boost their confidence, and unlock their potential. Under his leadership, the center has consistently ranked in the top 25 Mathnasium franchises in the Southeastern U.S., a reflection of his dedication to excellence and student success. ... Beyond academics, Cory is a devoted father of five and a man of strong Catholic faith. He balances the demands of parenthood and business ownership with a remarkable commitment to giving back. He serves on the Roanoke Catholic Board of Advisors, the Rotary Club, and the Board of Junior Achievement, where he was honored with the 2024 Above and Beyond Award for his ongoing support and volunteerism. ... Cory actively supports teachers, sponsors youth recognition programs like 18 Under 18, and volunteers with local nonprofits such as the Rescue Mission. He is known for his humility, work ethic, and eagerness to learn from those around him. Whether in the classroom, boardroom, or community, Cory leads with heart."