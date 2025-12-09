40 Under 40: Cristina Agee

Cristina Agee, 35 / Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General, Commonwealth of Virginia

Cristina Agee serves the Commonwealth in the Correctional Litigation Section, representing state agencies in matters affecting justice, public safety and vulnerable populations. A former prosecutor for Montgomery County and the City of Salem, she specialized in cases involving domestic and sexual violence and child abuse, acting as lead attorney in felony trials and collaborating closely with law enforcement, victim advocates and multidisciplinary teams.

Beyond the courtroom, Agee dedicates herself to community service, serving on boards and committees including the Child Health Investment Partnership of the Roanoke Valley, Shenandoah Club, Virginia Women Attorneys Association and the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, where she has co-chaired initiatives supporting grants, community collaboration and family-centered events.

Passionate about mentoring and empowering women in the region, she aims to strengthen systems that support vulnerable populations while building a safer, more equitable and connected Roanoke Valley. “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind,” she says.

Bachelor of Arts, Lafayette College, 2012

Juris Doctor, Washington and Lee University School of Law, 2015

Community Involvement

Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of the Roanoke Valley – Board Member (2024–present)

Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Community Advisory Board (Present)

Stocked Market Events Co-Chair (2023–2024)

Grants Committee Co-Chair (2020–2022)

Community Collaboration Co-Chair (2019–2020)

Community Council Leadership Team (2018–2019)

Huddle Up Moms – Marketing Committee Member (2021–2023)

Shenandoah Club – Board Member (2021–present)

Virginia Women Attorneys Association – Board Member

Awards & Recognition

Outstanding Public Servant Award, Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Special Investigative Units, 2025

Golden Halo Award, Children’s Trust, 2023 — recognized for outstanding contributions to child abuse prevention, intervention and advocacy in the Roanoke and New River Valleys

Constellation Community Impact (Pleiades) Award, Junior League of Roanoke Valley, 2023 — honors members who have made a lasting community impact

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“What inspires me to build my career in the Roanoke Valley is the deep sense of purpose I feel in serving the community in which I live. I was raised in a family of public servants — my father a police sergeant with the NYPD and my mother a neonatal intensive care nurse — so I grew up understanding the importance of helping others and giving back. Although I'm not originally from here, Roanoke has truly become home. It’s a wonderful place to raise a family, surrounded by natural beauty and grounded by a strong, compassionate community.

Professionally, I’ve spent the majority of my legal career as a prosecutor in the Roanoke and New River Valleys, focusing on cases involving sexual and domestic violence and child abuse. That work has shown me both the tremendous needs that still exist and the extraordinary commitment of those who dedicate themselves to meeting them. The collaboration among community partners across our region continually motivates me to do more and to do better.

Even as my work has shifted to civil work for the Attorney General's Office and now extends to a statewide level, I am able to continue to serve my community through volunteerism and local engagement. Being able to use my experience to support and educate others in this community reminds me every day why this is where I choose to live, work and grow.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope my work and leadership will help shape a Roanoke that continues to stand for compassion, justice and community. If I had to pick a goal for our area, it would be to strengthen the systems that serve more vulnerable populations — by improving access to resources, increasing awareness and fostering partnerships that ensure every person is supported. There are so many individuals in our community that are silently struggling and I believe we all have a duty to create a safe space so their voices can be heard. I know I am not alone in wanting this for our area and that makes the goal that much more attainable.

I also hope to empower others — particularly women in our region — to lead with courage, empathy and integrity. The women leaders of Roanoke have been an incredible source of inspiration for me and I want to contribute to that legacy by mentoring, educating and creating opportunities for others to rise. While I work as an attorney, I am first and foremost a mom, a wife, a daughter, a sister and a friend. I truly believe the values that are instilled in us to foster relationships with those we love can be better exemplified by bringing those values to the forefront of our community.

Ultimately, I want my work to help build a Roanoke that is safer, more equitable and deeply connected — a place where families can thrive, professionals can succeed and communities are brought together. To quote one of my favorite people: "no matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.”

From the Nomination: “Despite a well known last name in the Roanoke Valley, Cristina works behind the scenes in many scenarios. She is fiercely intelligent with an ability to assess what the situation needs as she jumps in to get things done. She is actively sought for board memberships because of her professional expertise and is very generous with her time."