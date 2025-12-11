40 Under 40: Cyan Belluccia

Cyan Belluccia, 30 / Licensed Professional Engineer; Project Manager, Mattern and Craig

Cyan Belluccia specializes in bridge and structural design and inspection at Mattern & Craig. She has led projects on more than 100 vehicular and pedestrian bridges across the Southeast, including major regional initiatives such as the Apperson Drive Superstructure Replacement in Salem and the 12th Street Pedestrian Bridge in Norton. Her work focuses on improving infrastructure safety, functionality and resilience, ensuring that the Roanoke Valley’s bridges and transportation systems serve the community reliably for years to come.

As Executive Vice President–Elect of JLRV, Belluccia mentors new members, leads volunteer initiatives and supports programs that empower women in the region. She also contributes to the Society of Women Engineers’ Program Development Grant Committee, helping fund national STEM initiatives and has received recognition as Management Team Member of the Year from the Junior League.

“I believe that when women are empowered and emboldened to lead, we bring the entire community up with us and I hope that my involvement can bring up new generations of women who are excited to shape Roanoke’s future,” she says.

Bachelor of Engineering, Civil Engineering – The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Master of Science, Structural Engineering – Virginia Tech

Community Involvement

Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV)

Executive Vice President–Elect (2025)

Former Finance Vice President — implemented digital bookkeeping and budget transparency

Former New Member Co-Chair — recruited and mentored 40 new members, coordinated volunteer events

Led Luggage of Love Drive, collecting over 1,000 essential items for children in foster care

Recipient of Management Team Member of the Year Award (2024–2025)

Society of Women Engineers — Program Development Grant Committee Member; evaluated and recommended funding for national STEM initiatives

Awards & Recognition

Finalist, Roanoke Regional Chamber 2025 ATHENA Young Professional Award

Management Team Member of the Year, Junior League of Roanoke Valley, 2024–2025

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I moved to southwest Virginia with an open mind, but no expectations. The longer I stayed, the more I didn't want to leave. The Roanoke Valley offers unique opportunities to experience a thriving city, hike the Appalachian Trail and enjoy the best of small town living. Through my work with the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, I have been inspired by so many organizations that are working to support our community. I hope that by contributing my experience as a structural engineer, I can give back to the place that has made me feel at home.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I believe that civil engineering is a service profession and that drives my desire to leverage my skills to make our community more accessible, protected and beautiful. The goal of my career is to improve infrastructure in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. That includes regular safety inspections of bridges, culverts and tunnels, rehabilitation and strengthening projects of deficient structures and the design of new structures to replace aging and failing bridges. The Junior League also gives me a unique opportunity to invest in the leadership development of women throughout the Roanoke Valley. I believe that when women are empowered and emboldened to lead, we bring the entire community up with us and I hope that my involvement can bring up new generations of women who are excited to shape Roanoke's future.”

From the Nomination: “Cyan says one of her skills in which she feels the most pride is her efficiency in balancing multiple projects in one day and producing work as quickly and accurately as she can. Her favorite task at work is when she’s been given a bridge design project, because she learns more about the designconcepts that go into a new or rehabilitated structure, the code that governs it, and she gets to keep growing my sense of when/how something is ‘reasonable’. The further she progresses in her career, the more confident she feels in her designs, her calculations, and her intuitions. ... Observing her in the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, I offer this is how she approaches many things in her life. She is very open to new ideas and new thought processes but she just requires the time to process the implementation and to account for issues that may arise. She is an asset to any team because while she is warm and conscientious, she does not readily agree to ideas simply to avoid conflict. She brings thoughtful analysis and ensures that actions are purposeful and in pursuit of the group’s goals."