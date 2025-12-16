40 Under 40: D’Angelo Reynolds

D’Angelo Reynolds, 30 / Head Wrestling Coach / Administrator of Credit Recovery Program, William Fleming High School, Roanoke City Public Schools

D’Angelo Reynolds helps students regain academic credits and graduate on time while mentoring student-athletes, building character, discipline and resilience. A former All-Region and All-District wrestler at his alma mater, he brings a decade of coaching experience to his work, now serving as head wrestling coach and administrator of the Credit Recovery Program at William Fleming High School.

Beyond athletics and academics, Reynolds organizes local nonprofit initiatives supporting youth and families, hosts the PWR Poetry Jam blending poetry, hip-hop and community dialogue and founded a fathers’ support and mentorship group. He volunteers as a barber providing free haircuts to students, mentors hundreds of Roanoke youth and has dedicated his career to creating safe, creative and inclusive spaces for teens.

“I like to tell my students, athletes and even my own children that I want them to be better than me. I promise them every single chance I get that I will make that a high ceiling to reach (with a smile). I want people to love each other again. I hope my work shows that anything can be everything for anyone.”

Graduate, William Fleming High School, 2013

Professional Roles

Head Wrestling Coach, William Fleming High School, Roanoke City Public Schools

Administrator, Credit Recovery Program, William Fleming High School

Community Involvement

Founder and organizer, local nonprofit initiatives supporting youth and families in need

Mentor and father figure to hundreds of Roanoke youth through sports, mentorship and school programs

Volunteer barber providing free haircuts to students across Roanoke schools

Host and creator of PWR Poetry Jam, a recurring event blending poetry, hip-hop and community dialogue

Founder, local fathers’ support and mentorship group aimed at empowering men to become better role models

Former youth mentor at the West End Center for Youth; relocated to Southwest Roanoke to be closer to the youth he serves

Active community advocate fostering safe, creative and inclusive spaces for local teens

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“Roanoke is home. We live in a community where you can see everything you want to be, as well as everything you hope not to become. I see the beauty in my city and I’ve been blessed to encounter the best Roanoke has to offer. I can only hope to be that same light for someone else.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

From the Nomination: "His drive and dedication to serve his people. I've watched him walk away from jobs paying and offering him so much, just so that he could continue his role in the schools and be around the youth. He truly puts everyone first when it comes to protecting and serving. D'Angelo moved to SW Roanoke at one point in time, just to be closer to the youth he served while working at the West End Center for Youth. ... Not only is he a great man, son, and friend. Most of all, he is a father of three beautiful children. D'Angelo doesn't look for flowers for the things he's done, but we all believe it's time he receives some!"