40 Under 40: Dakota Weddle

Dakota Weddle, 27 / Founder / CEO, Big Lick Roofing

Weddle founded Big Lick Roofing in 2018 at age 20, and in just those five years has grown the company into a seven-figure operation, earning GAF Master Elite Certification — an honor held by only 2% of contractors nationwide. He introduced GAF Timberline Solar Shingles to the Roanoke market and leads residential and commercial projects across Southwest Virginia, focusing on innovation, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Committed to giving back, Weddle established a partnership with Fostering Champions, donating a portion of every roof sale to support foster children. He also supports local charities, sponsors community events and annually donates a new roof to a family in need, reinforcing his dedication to the Roanoke Valley.

“My goal is to drive innovation, create opportunities and show that homegrown businesses can lead the way in growth and community impact,” Weddle says. “I hope my leadership encourages the next generation to dream big without leaving the Valley. If Big Lick Roofing can spark progress and uplift the community, that’s the legacy I want to leave.”

Homeschooled / GED

Community Involvement

Established 2023 partnership with Fostering Champions, donating a portion of every roof sale to support foster children statewide

Supports local sponsorships, charitable events and community outreach throughout the Roanoke Valley

Donate to local 501(c)3’s annually

Sponsor local events & festivals

Donate a new roof to someone in need annually

Awards & Recognition

Recognized as one of the youngest GAF Master Elite–certified business owners in the Mid-Atlantic

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“Roanoke is full of potential. It’s a region on the rise with a strong foundation and a bright future. I believe in building where your roots are — you understand the needs, the people and the culture. I chose to grow my career here because I want to be part of shaping the next chapter of Roanoke’s success.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

From the Nomination: "What sets Dakota Weddle apart is his ability to merge rapid entrepreneurial growth with measurable community impact—without compromising quality or integrity. While many young business leaders achieve success in either innovation or social responsibility, Dakota excels at both. He launched Big Lick Roofing at just 20 years old and built it into a seven-figure, GAF Master Elite–certified company in less than five years—an achievement earned by fewer than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide. His early adoption of advanced roofing technologies, like GAF Timberline Solar Shingles, positions his business at the forefront of a traditionally slow-to-adapt industry. But Dakota’s commitment goes beyond profit and industry accolades. Through his partnership with Fostering Champions, he integrated philanthropy into the very fabric of his business model, pledging a portion of every project to support foster children across Virginia. This isn’t a side initiative—it’s a core operating principle, aligning every customer interaction with a greater cause. His rare combination of technical mastery, strategic vision, and genuine community investment allows him to lead in a way that inspires employees, earns deep client trust, and creates a ripple effect of positive change in the Roanoke Valley. Dakota’s story proves that business success and community betterment are not competing goals but powerful partners."