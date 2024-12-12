40 Under 40: Daniel Pinard

Daniel Pinard, 30 / Cultural and Economic Development Director, Town of Rocky Mount

Since joining the Town of Rocky Mount, Daniel Pinard has been a key figure in fostering growth and celebrating the town’s heritage. His leadership brought in numerous local and national businesses, strengthened the town’s visibility and attracted major grants, including over $100,000 in funding. His planning of Rocky Mount’s Sesquicentennial celebration, 150Fest, drew nearly 15,000 attendees, earned the SWVA Tourism Award for Outstanding One-Day Event and became a beloved annual tradition.

Pinard’s initiatives include developing Franklin County’s first dog park and launching a Destination Marketing program, which features new branding for the town. “I’m passionate about building up our community by promoting what makes it unique,” he shares. “Celebrating our town’s character brings people together and helps keep it a place we’re all proud to call home.”

Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management, Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business, 2017

Vice President of Community Partnership

Volunteers and fundraises for Camp Bethel

Professional Achievements

Attracted local, regional and national businesses to Rocky Mount

Secured over $100,000 in grant funding

Led record attendance at Rocky Mount Farmers Market in 2024

Established Destination Marketing program with new town branding

Secretary to the Board and Chair of the Marketing Committee for The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail

What do you love about Roanoke?

“It has to be the people. I spend just about every day in Rocky Mount where people from different backgrounds work their hardest to improve their community and are having a big impact.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I'm passionate about building up our community by promoting what makes it unique. Celebrating our town’s character brings people together and helps keep it a place we’re all proud to call home.”

From the Nomination: “Daniel Pinard … is responsible for fostering an environment that attracts and retains businesses in our community, as well as planning and facilitating programs that appeal to both residents and visitors. Daniel is great to work with, his energy is boundless and he works tirelessly to ensure the whatever project he is working on is a success. …

Rocky Mount is a small Town doing big things! Daniel makes much of that happen through his hard work. No matter how many projects he is working on, he always seems to find the time to smile and offer meaningful help to those seeking his assistance. When his efforts result in a "big win," he wisely utilizes that successful energy to focus on the next project. Daniel's optimism and energy motivate others to work together for the success of our community. His easy-going, get things done attitude makes him someone you want to work with!

Anyone familiar with Rocky Mount over the past few years will attest to the great things happening in Town. They may not know who is behind the scenes facilitating that success, as Daniel prefers the community get the accolades for the positive changes we have seen. Those who work with him know he is due the lion share of credit for the realization of Rocky Mount's success.”