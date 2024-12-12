40 Under 40: Danielle Johnson

Danielle Johnson, 37 / School Social Worker, Roanoke City Public Schools

Danielle Johnson has over 10 years of experience enhancing mental health and community engagement in Roanoke. As a School Social Worker with Roanoke City Public Schools and an Outpatient Counselor at Mosaic Mental Wellness, Johnson is dedicated to supporting the emotional well-being of students. She is also the founder of EmpressHERstudio, a platform focused on mental health advocacy and mindfulness.

Through her leadership, she has organized initiatives like the “Back to School Block Party” and “Warm Hands to Warm Hearts” clothing drive. Johnson is also a member and recording secretary of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, where she contributes to education and empowerment efforts. “I’m fueled by agape love — I want to embody the definition: An unconditional, selfless love that seeks to uplift others without expecting anything in return,” she says. “I hope to inspire others to care for themselves and their community, creating a ripple effect of empathy, resilience and transformation that strengthens the very fabric of Roanoke.”

Peer-reviewed author, including research conducted in Uganda

Featured in “The Nightingale” mural in NW Roanoke

2024 NAACP Youth Council Impactor Award

Board member of the City’s Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board

Education

Bachelor of Science, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, 2013

Masters in Social Work, Radford University, 2018

Virginia Board of Education Pupil Personnel Services License with an endorsement in School Social Work, 2024

Licensed Clinical Social Worker, 2024

Accomplishments & Qualifications

Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with over 10 years of experience in the Roanoke community.

Currently serves as a Outpatient Counselor at Mosaic Mental Wellness and Health.

Graduate research focused on trauma interventions with African American males.

Conducted studies in Uganda during a study abroad program; recognized as a peer-reviewed author.

Founder of EmpressHERstudio, a platform promoting mental health advocacy through education, mindfulness, aromatherapy and self-love. EmpressHERstudio aims to normalize mental health discussions and empower individuals to reconnect with their authentic selves.

Community Involvement

Organized the "Back to School Block Party" to connect parents with resources and support

Spearheaded the "Warm Hands to Warm Hearts" drive for collecting winter clothing

Member of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta; currently serves as the recording secretary and contributes to Education Awareness initiatives

Previously led the Delta Academy after-school program at Lucy Addison Middle School

What do you love about Roanoke?

“When is the last time you stopped and truly looked at the mountains? It's breathtaking at times, I love that no matter how busy I get or how many times, I've seen them. It quickly reminds me of the beauty that surrounds us and the wonder of God’s creation. That appreciation fuels my spirit, grounding me in purpose and reflection. I love that Roanoke provides that mindfulness moment in nature. I love the way this community comes together, supports one another and pours energy into shared dreams. I truly feel we are the change agents and are actively doing the work to see the change we want to see in the world, one step at a time.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I'm fueled by agape love, I want to embody the definition—an unconditional, selfless love that seeks to uplift others without expecting anything in return. I strive for this form of profound love to be at the heart of everything I do, from nurturing students’ emotional needs, mental health awareness, to organizing community programs that provide hope and support to those most vulnerable.

My purpose and passion have truly aligned and it’s a powerful force that fosters connection, acceptance and healing. By embodying agape love, I hope to inspire others to care for themselves and their community, creating a ripple effect of empathy, resilience and transformation that strengthens the very fabric of Roanoke. I strive to not just be an advocate for change but a beacon of hope who loves people back to life, making my community more compassionate and united.”

From the Nomination: “Danielle Johnson, LCSW is a highly experienced and Licensed Clinical Social Worker with a profound impact on the Roanoke community spanning over a decade. Her career has been marked by her dedication to improving mental health, her advocacy for positive change and her commitment to community engagement. … Danielle's dedication to research also took her abroad, where she conducted studies in Uganda during a study abroad program. Her valuable contributions in this capacity earned her the esteemed title of a peer-reviewed author, showcasing her expertise and dedication to advancing the field of mental health.

… Danielle's true passion lies in mental health awareness and advocacy, particularly within black and brown communities. She recognizes the importance of changing the narrative surrounding mental health and strives to eliminate the stigma often associated with it. Her advocacy work in this area is driven by her deep belief in the power of agape love and the transformative impact it can have on individuals and communities. Danielle has a heart for community and service. It shines through her heart as an outward expression of love. She is a true advocate for change, a researcher at heart and a catalyst for healing and growth. In all her endeavors, Danielle exemplifies the values of love, empathy and service.

Her purpose is clear: to love people back to life and be a beacon of hope and positive change in the Roanoke community. With her unwavering dedication, she continues to inspire and uplift those around her, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touches. Danielle is a true advocate for change, a champion of mental health and a source of inspiration for us all. …”