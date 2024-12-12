40 Under 40: Devin Journiette

Devin Journiette, 28 / Fellow, International Economic Development Council

A recognized Fellow with the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), Devin Journiette is one of just 65 nationwide. He has led initiatives such as a comprehensive daycare study in Rockbridge County to address childcare service gaps, crucial for supporting working families. Journiette also plays a key role in developing a tech hub on the Eastern Shores, aiming to attract tech-driven businesses.

With expertise in economic trends and community engagement, he provides vital business support in Covington and Clifton Forge, helping entrepreneurs with business planning, financial management and market development. “My passion for finance and coaching kids stems from a desire to empower the next generation. … When they learn how to manage money and make informed decisions, they gain the tools to navigate their futures with confidence,” he says. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see them grow, not just as athletes or scholars, but as capable individuals ready to take on whatever life throws their way.”

Graduated Northside High School, 2014

Youth sports coach, advocate for accessible recreational facilities for youth sports

Accomplishments & Qualifications

Fellow, International Economic Development Council (IEDC)

Led daycare study in Rockbridge County addressing service gaps

Developed tech hub initiative for Eastern Shores of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware

Business support services for Covington and Clifton Forge

Professional Achievements & Activities

Managed loan department for Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP)

Enhanced financial support for underserved communities

Focused on economic resilience, capacity building and entrepreneurship

Educated community members on financial literacy and business management

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Being nominated for Roanoke's 40 Under 40 fills me with immense gratitude. It’s a testament to the collaborative spirit of our community and the incredible individuals who inspire me every day. I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact together!

I love Roanoke for its incredible sense of community. Growing up here, I’ve always felt a deep connection to my hometown and the wonderful people who call it home. Whether it’s the friendly faces at local businesses or the support from neighbors during tough times, Roanoke embodies the spirit of togetherness. Even when I travel and experience new places, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of coming home to Roanoke. It’s a place where memories are made, friendships are cherished and the warmth of our community always welcomes me back.”

How does your passion impact our community?

From the Nomination: “Devin is a distinguished economic development professional recognized as one of only 65 Fellows nationwide through the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). This prestigious fellowship underscores his expertise and commitment to advancing economic development initiatives across the United States. Devin has consistently demonstrated leadership and innovation in his efforts to foster sustainable growth in various communities. …

Devin’s sense of community is equally compelling. He actively seeks opportunities to connect with individuals and organizations, fostering collaboration and building strong networks. Whether coaching youth sports or leading economic development projects, his focus remains on creating an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered. He believes that strong communities are built on mutual support and shared goals and he embodies this philosophy in his daily interactions. Moreover, Devin’s ability to inspire others is a testament to his character. His enthusiasm and dedication motivate those around him to contribute their own skills and resources, amplifying the impact of their collective efforts. This collaborative spirit not only enhances project outcomes but also strengthens community ties. In summary, Devin’s heartfelt drive and deep sense of community distinguish him as a leader and advocate. His unwavering commitment to making a positive impact ensures that he is not only a catalyst for change but also a beacon of hope and inspiration for those around him.”