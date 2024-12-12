40 Under 40: Eric Sichau

Eric Sichau, 33 / President & CEO, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce

Eric Sichau leads the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce as its President and CEO, with a focus on driving economic growth and strengthening collaboration throughout the region. Under his leadership, the Chamber successfully navigated significant staff turnover and organizational changes, including the transition out of its building after 30 years. Sichau’s leadership helped the Chamber achieve its most successful year in history. He is currently enrolled in the US Chamber’s ‘IOM’ Program, which he will complete in 2026.

Sichau serves on numerous local boards and organizations, including the Roanoke Kiwanis Club and the Roanoke Valley Development Corporation. “The region is poised for a special future,” he says. “This is what drives my passion to impact the community. I will strive to keep our regional business community strong. It’s about the region and how we can work together. It is humbling to be involved in shaping the region.”

Secretary/Treasurer, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Board Member, United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Board Member, Roanoke County Police Foundation

Executive Committee Member, Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Board Member, Roanoke City Market Building Foundation

Board Member, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Education

B.A., Marketing, Salisbury University, 2013

A.A., Business Management, Wor-Wic Community College, 2011

Professional Achievements

Currently enrolled in the US Chamber's ‘IOM’ Program (to be completed in 2026)

Executive Committee Treasurer for the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE)

Community Involvement

Active member of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club

Board Member, Roanoke Regional Partnership

Commission Member, Roanoke Valley – Alleghany Regional Commission

Treasurer, Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE)

Secretary, Roanoke Valley Development Corporation

President/Secretary, Greater Roanoke Valley Development Foundation

Secretary/Treasurer, Roanoke-Blacksburg Business Council

Part of the Roanoke City Public Schools Work-Based Learning Advisory Committee

Part of the Roanoke City Public Schools CTE Advisory Council

Member, Virginia Business Roundtable for Early Education

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I love the uniqueness of our region. We have everything needed to live, work, play and raise a family. From the strong diversity of the regional business community, hiking destinations, greenway system, plethora of culture and restaurants, Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia Tech just down I-81, Smith Mountain Lake and the list goes on and on. It’s a refreshing feeling driving around the region with the beautiful mountains as the backdrop. I love how we’re aligned on the common goal to grow, evolve and thrive. There’s so much going on and so many leaders in the region driving innovation and change.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“You know, moving here (from Ocean Pines, MD) just over five years ago (September 2019) – I didn’t know anyone. I credit where I am at today to numerous leaders in the region, starting with my predecessor, Joyce Waugh. She was the catalyst that set me up for success. I came to the region on a leap of faith and trust in God. My wife and I came here with the intention of building roots and making Roanoke our home. The region is poised for a special future. This is what drives my passion to impact the community. I will strive to keep our regional business community strong. We need Botetourt County to be strong to have Franklin County thrive. We need the City of Salem to thrive to have the Town of Vinton grow. It’s about the region and how we can work together. It is humbling to be involved in shaping the region. With a young daughter (two years old), I want to make sure she has a region she is proud to stay in as she grows up. The Roanoke Regional Chamber is active in local, regional, statewide and sometimes federal public policy and advocacy. We do not endorse candidates, but we do endorse ideas that support a strong business climate. I look forward to continuing this important work.”

From the Nomination: “Eric is the President of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. He is in charge of the organization who fights for the growth and health of the Roanoke economy everyday. … Eric is the most ever-present people I know when it comes to community events. He fights to ensure that our region and our neighborhoods are strong, healthy and economically viable. And he does this not for just executives, but for working people as well. He is Roanoke first in everything he does. Eric wakes up and the first thought in his mind is how to make Roanoke a more vibrant place and his last thought is the same. He knows how big of a role that he has and he carries that responsibility with care. If there were an 80 under 80 list, he should be on this list as well. He very well could be the most influential/impactful person in the Roanoke Valley.”