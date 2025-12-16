40 Under 40: Ethan Sweeney

Ethan Sweeney, 26 / Deputy / Behavioral Health Case Manager and Re-entry Coordinator, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office

In the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Sweeney develops and manages programs linking inmates to post-release services. He coordinates education and vocational training programs such as GED, OSHA, ServSafe, and partners with Roanoke College to implement the “Inside Out” education program for inmates and students. He also co-commands the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and serves as a liaison between jail behavioral health services and community treatment programs, focusing on trauma-informed care, inmate rehabilitation and public safety training.

Sweeney founded the Support K9 Program and is handler for K9 Libby, a rescue doodle who serves as an emotional support animal for staff, inmates and community outreach. He leads school, assisted living and public event visits with Libby to promote emotional wellness and connection and coordinates volunteer programs to support inmate reintegration and education.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to work for the Sheriff’s Office and our missions serving the community are critical for Roanoke’s future,” he says. “I’m lucky to have a partner like K9 Liberty to help bridge that gap moving forward.”

B.S. in Critical Care Emergency Services, Radford University

Professional Certifications

Certified Paramedic

Tactical Medicine Instructor

Defensive Tactics Instructor

CPR Instructor

Physical Training Instructor

Community Involvement

Founder of the Support K9 Program at Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office

Handler of Support K9 “Libby,” a rescue doodle serving as an Emotional Support Animal for staff, inmates and community outreach

Leads and participates in school, assisted living and public event visits with K9 Libby to promote emotional wellness and community connection

Coordinates volunteer programs and outreach to support inmate reintegration and education

Awards & Recognition

Recognized internally for leadership and innovation in behavioral health integration and re-entry coordination

Creator of the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office Support K9 initiative, improving morale and community trust

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I was raised in Roanoke and have always felt at home here. The community is alive, diverse and always has something going on. Between the professional standards of our Law Enforcement agencies here and the family feeling they hold, it was an easy decision to keep my career rooted here. The relationships and opportunities I've had here are satisfying and important to me.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“Hopefully I can continue to serve and be used for Roanoke's betterment. I'm blessed to have the opportunity to work for the Sheriff's Office and I think our missions serving the community are critical for Roanoke's future. Strengthening and humanizing the relationship between the uniform and the community is also important to me and I'm lucky to have a partner like K9 Liberty to help bridge that gap moving forward.”

From the Nomination: "Among other things, Deputy Sweeney brings a combination of technical skill, compassion, and innovation they bring to the Sheriff’s Office. Many deputies are strong instructors or effective leaders, but few pair that with a clear passion for helping people change the trajectory of their lives. Through their coordination of inmate education and vocational training, they provide opportunities that directly reduce recidivism and build stronger citizens. Their ability to meet inmates where they are, encourage them, and celebrate their progress makes a lasting impact on individuals and the community alike. Equally notable is their partnership with Support K9 Liberty, which they have embraced not only as a professional role but as a personal calling. By pioneering this new initiative, they are enhancing wellness and morale inside the jail and extending that same support into the broader community. This creative approach shows vision, patience, and a willingness to lead in new ways. Combined with their service as an ERT Co-Commander and certified instructor in multiple areas, this nominee stands out as someone who is not only reliable in critical moments but also deeply invested in the human side of law enforcement. They embody the values of dedication, empathy, and forward-thinking leadership that strengthen both the department and Roanoke County as a whole. ... Although Deputy Sweeney and K9 Deputy Libby haven't received an official award, Deputy Sweeney consistently gives back through volunteerism and community engagement. His leadership in introducing Support K9 Deputy Libby has extended far beyond the jail, with countless hours spent visiting schools, assisted living facilities, and local events—most of which are outside his normal duties. These visits bring comfort, education, and encouragement to citizens of all ages, strengthening trust between law enforcement and the community. Deputy Sweeney’s willingness to dedicate his time and energy in this way demonstrates a servant’s heart and a genuine commitment to making Roanoke County a safer, more connected place for everyone."