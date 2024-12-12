40 Under 40: Genya Kalinina

Genya Kalinina, 32 / Social Media Entrepreneur, @Hello.Roanoke

Genya Kalinina is the creator of @Hello.Roanoke, a popular social media platform dedicated to showcasing the best of the Roanoke Valley. Through the platform, she promotes local businesses, outdoor adventures and community events while fostering engagement among residents and visitors alike. With over 68,000 followers, Kalinina’s content includes curated lists of top attractions like “The 25 Best Things to Do in Roanoke,” “Happiest Happy Hours” and local trivia, all designed to highlight the area’s unique charm. She was honored to be recognized as Roanoker Magazine’s 2024 Best of Platinum Winner in multiple categories, including Best Local Social Media Presence and Female Star of the Star City.

Kalinina is also passionate about giving back, hosting events like a fundraiser that raised over $5,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia. “I get to make a real impact by sharing everything I love about this city with a local audience. The most rewarding part of @Hello.Roanoke is seeing how our work directly impacts the community.”

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing Concentration, NC State, 2014

Professional Achievements:

Curated travel guides and niche shopping, culinary and outdoor activity lists

Garnered over 68,000 followers, establishing Hello Roanoke as a go-to resource for residents and visitors

Roanoker Magazine's 2024 Best of Platinum Winner in "Best Local Social Media Presence," "Best Source of Information for Events and Things to Do," "Female Star of the Star City"

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke has this unique way of feeling big and small at the same time. It’s big enough to have plenty of dining, culture and entertainment options, but small enough that you often see familiar faces and can easily connect with the community. It has the amenities of a larger city while keeping the warmth and charm of a tight-knit town. Roanoke truly gives you the best of both worlds. There's something so comforting about coming back to Roanoke after a trip and seeing the Mill Mountain Star shining brightly, like it’s welcoming us home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Through Hello Roanoke, I get to make a real impact by sharing everything I love about this city—from local restaurants and gorgeous hikes to unique small businesses—with a local audience. The most rewarding part of Hello Roanoke is seeing how our work directly impacts the community. It’s always fun when followers try our recommendations, like a new-to-them hike or restaurant and tag us in their photos. It’s rewarding when businesses tell us they noticed an influx of customers after we posted about them.

One of my favorite success stories is when our Kitty City cat cafe reel went viral and helped over 100 cats find new homes! This is just one example of the power of social media, how liking or sharing a post can create a ripple effect that leads to real and tangible positive impact in our community.”

From the Nomination: “Genya Kalinina created the social media site Hello Roanoke on Instagram to introduce visitors and residents to the special magic of Roanoke and the Roanoke Valley. … Genya engages with local businesses, non-profits and everyday citizens to share their stories - what inspires them to open a restaurant, start a new business, make a difference in people's lives and better our city and region. Her curious and thoughtful spirit meets people where they are and helps their story reach a larger audience. Genya's curiosity about life sets her apart. Genya is an explorer of the human spirit and natural landscapes. She is a savvy entrepreneur, a social connector and an investor in awakening the magic of the Star City and her beautiful surroundings. Genya lifts people up by sharing their stories and connecting us all at a deeper level.”