40 Under 40: Gregory Hanlon

Gregory Hanlon, 35 / Assistant Vice President for Advancement, Roanoke College

Gregory Hanlon has spent over a decade at Roanoke College, making a lasting impact on students and alumni alike. In his role, he leads initiatives that engage alumni, raise funds for key projects and build stronger community ties. Hanlon played a key role in the relaunch of Roanoke College’s football team and the development of the new science center, and was instrumental in major celebrations, including the College’s 175th anniversary in 2017, Sigma Chi’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2022 and Kappa Alpha Orders 100th anniversary in 2024.

Through his work, he fosters a culture of connection and support, offering guidance and mentorship to students and alumni. “I strive to create a community where individuals feel valued, supported and connected—strengthening Roanoke as a place where everyone can thrive and contribute.”

Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, Roanoke College

Master of Arts in Educational Leadership, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 2013

Applied Project Management, Villanova University, 2021

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Roanoke Valley advisor

Roanoke College Maroon Mentor

Instructor for ROA101 course, mentoring and advising first-year students

Volunteerism

Maroon Mentor at Roanoke College, guiding students interested in careers in the field.

Foster Family for Women's Field Hockey and Men's Lacrosse teams, assisting out-of-state students in acclimating.

Volunteer for Maroons track team and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) cross-country meet.

Advisor for the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roanoke Valley program.

Active participation in community events, including Virginia’s Blue Ridge Ironman.

Awards and Achievements

Instrumental in fundraising initiatives, expanding opportunities for the College, students and alumni.

Assisted in the planning and coordination of Roanoke College’s 175th anniversary celebration in 2017, Sigma Chi’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2022 and Kappa Alpha Orders 100th anniversary in 2024.

Spearheaded event efforts for Alumni and Family Weekends since 2018, engaging thousands of attendees.

Innovated Roanoke College’s Alumni Association with new engagement opportunities and affinity groups.

Represents the Alumni Executive Council, serving as a liaison between alumni chapters and the College.

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Over my life I have lived all over the United States. What I love most about Roanoke is the sense of community that permeates the entire region. There’s something special about the way people here genuinely care for one another, making it feel like home. Whether you're in the heart of the city or exploring the scenic trails of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the warmth and connection of the people are always present. I’ve been fortunate to meet individuals who have invested in my growth and have pushed me to be the best version of myself. I owe so much to the great mentors in my life from all different walks of life. Those relationships have taught me so much and I’m grateful for our tight knit community that made that possible. The region also offers countless opportunities to engage with the community—whether through local events, volunteer efforts or simply enjoying the vibrant culture. Roanoke’s spirit of collaboration and care makes it a place where you not only thrive but also make a meaningful impact.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“As a proud Maroon, I’ve dedicated over a decade to Roanoke College, my alma mater, where my journey began with a powerful sense of community and personal growth. Guided by my fraternity’s motto, ‘Courage to Be More,’ I strive daily to serve others and lead by example, driven by my passion for building relationships.

In Roanoke’s welcoming community, I have the privilege each year to forge new connections that go beyond introductions, fostering a network of support and encouragement. I find incredible inspiration in learning from others, hearing their stories and understanding their dreams, which allows me to offer meaningful support as they pursue their paths. Through these relationships, I aim to create a community where individuals feel valued, empowered and connected—strengthening Roanoke as a place where everyone can thrive and contribute. My passion, ultimately, impacts our community by reinforcing a culture of collaboration and care that supports individual and collective growth.”

From the Nomination: “Driven by his profound passion for fostering community and connection among students, alumni and the community, Gregory Hanlon has been an instrumental player to Roanoke College’s growth. … Through his unwavering commitment to student success and community engagement, Gregory Hanlon exemplifies the values of leadership and service in higher education. His ability to connect individuals from diverse backgrounds fosters a sense of belonging that resonates throughout the college community. As he continues to innovate and inspire, Gregory remains dedicated to creating an inclusive environment that empowers students, alumni and families to thrive. … Gregory’s journey reflects not only his dedication to education but also his belief in the transformative power of community, inspiring multiple generations to embrace opportunities. …

Gregory has also been involved in mentoring and coaching student-athletes, helping them to develop their skills, make healthy choices and focus on their future aspirations. Similarly, Gregory supports various outdoors activities in the community including hiking, biking and running trails- promoting a healthy lifestyle for residents. As a resident in our community, Gregory is also seen at local community meetings, providing feedback to leaders by contributing valuable feedback and professional insights through surveys and discussions. It is evident his top priority is developing lifelong relationships from outreach efforts to social media content. No matter the outlet, Gregory is successful at finding meaningful ways to connect with the community.

No goal is too large when Gregory is involved. He is a forward-thinker, allowing him to surpass even the highest of goals and is diligent as he seamlessly jumps into the next goal. He is driven by ensuring Roanoke College students have the resources to thrive and that even upon graduation, have the tools to be prosperous contributors to their communities. … Serving as one of Gregory’s reports is a privilege because of his intentionality and skill for bringing out the best in students. Gregory is the kind of leader that will mention your name in a room full of opportunities which exemplifies his passion and dedication to fostering college students into the professional world and throughout their career.

He is consistent at demonstrating commitment to going above and beyond is responsibilities, paving the way for his upward mobility as a Roanoke College employee. Whether assisting with large-scale events to ensure their success or providing support to a first-year student navigating a class change, his is a reliable presence and steady source of guidance. … Through these varied roles, Gregory exemplifies a strong commitment to mentorship, community service and personal development, positively impacting students and the broader Roanoke community. In summary, Gregory's commitment to Roanoke College makes him a valued employee, his passion for developing students makes him a strong mentor to students and student-workers, his strong interpersonal skills make him a trusted resource and connector and his drive for building community makes him a stand-out professional and citizen in our region.”