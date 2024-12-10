40 Under 40: Halee Simmons Evans

Halee Simmons Evans, 32 / Nursing Home Administrator, Rocky Mount Health and Rehab

Halee Simmons Evans oversees daily operations, regulatory compliance and financial performance for her skilled nursing facility. A graduate of Roanoke College, Evans has built an impressive career in healthcare administration, holding leadership roles at Trio Healthcare, Kissito Healthcare and The Glebe. She is a licensed nursing home administrator and preceptor, mentoring future leaders through state-approved training programs. Her community involvement includes volunteering with the Local Office on Aging and the Botetourt County League for Animal Protection. Evans was instrumental in implementing Virginia’s first 30/40 staffing initiative, gaining recognition from McKnight’s Senior Living News.

“Roanoke is filled with vibrant, intelligent, kind older adults,” she says. “I feel blessed to assist those individuals in aging with dignity and within their desires and wishes. Roanoke is a mecca for aging services and I hope that through my career, I can inspire and continue to prepare young adults to pursue a career in aging services so Roanoke can continue to be the residency of choice — regardless of age or abilities.”

Completed Administrator-in-Training (AIT) programs, mentoring three future healthcare administrators

Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2024

Education & Certifications

Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Administration, Roanoke College, 2014

Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA)

Licensed Nursing Home Administrator Preceptor

Achievements

Licensed Preceptor to facilitate state approved training for individuals seeking a career in nursing facility operations. Facilitated three successful Administrator in Training programs

COVID-19 Response: Implemented and maintained appropriate infection control protocols and enforced vaccination policies across multiple facilities throughout Virginia to protect residents, staff and community.

Volunteerism & Community Involvement

Active volunteer with Local Office on Aging

Mentor to future healthcare leaders through Administrator-in-Training programs

Roanoke Chamber- Leadership Roanoke Valley Alumni

Local animal shelters

Retirement communities in Roanoke

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I appreciate that Roanoke has had a rich history of passionate and hardworking residents that have invested time, money and energy into shifting this city into what it is today. Roanoke meets the needs and expectations of seemingly everyone regardless of their personal or professional goals. It is metropolitan enough for big business opportunities but rural enough for those who crave a slower lifestyle. It is urbanized to engage a culturally diverse population but remains bucolic to appease nature enthusiasts. The perfection of Roanoke wasn’t accidental and I am grateful for the forethought.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“The passion that I have for geriatric care and lifestyle management derived from the local community. Roanoke is filled with vibrant, intelligent, kind older adults who have supported and cultivated Roanoke and surrounding areas with their life's work. I feel blessed to have the calling and opportunity to assist those individuals in aging with dignity and within their desires and wishes. Roanoke is a mecca for aging services and I hope that through my career, I can inspire and continue to prepare young adults to pursue a career in aging services so Roanoke can continue to be the residency of choice- regardless of age or abilities.”

From the Nomination: “Halee Evans is a licensed nursing home administrator (LNHA) with a proven track record of leadership in long-term care and assisted living facilities. Her experience spans several roles, from Campus Executive Director to Chief Administrative Officer, providing her with a broad understanding of healthcare management and a deep expertise in ensuring regulatory compliance, financial stewardship, and high-quality patient care. …

Halee also engages with the families of residents, understanding that long-term care is not just about the individuals receiving care but also about supporting their loved ones. She frequently works with family members to ensure transparency and open communication, strengthening the ties between her facilities and the communities they serve. …

Halee’s ability to balance her demanding role as a healthcare administrator with volunteer efforts showcases her commitment to improving the lives of both people and animals. She regularly prioritizes community involvement, demonstrating her belief in the importance of service, whether in healthcare settings or beyond. While she may not have specific awards for her volunteerism, her actions speak to her genuine care for others and her willingness to contribute wherever she can make a difference.

Her work mentoring future healthcare leaders and fostering positive relationships within the healthcare community further exemplifies her spirit of service. Through Administrator-in-Training programs, Halee ensures that new leaders in the healthcare field are equipped to continue providing high-quality care to the Roanoke region, leaving a lasting impact on both her profession and her community. …

Halee’s combination of professional excellence, emotional intelligence, and community involvement makes her a truly exceptional candidate, whose influence extends well beyond the workplace and into the broader Roanoke community.”