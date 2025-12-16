40 Under 40: Hunter Simpson

Hunter Simpson, DDS, 35 / Dentist, Hunting Hills Family Dentistry

As the managing partner at Hunting Hills Family Dentistry, Hunter Simpson is the preferred regional provider for full-arch “All-on-4” restoration and complex surgical and cosmetic full arch dentistry. He is known for clinical precision, patient-centered care and leadership in practice management. In addition to treating patients, Simpson mentors aspiring dental and dental hygiene students, providing guidance and hands-on learning opportunities through shadowing and clinical experience.

Simpson volunteers at the Bradley Free Clinic and Remote Area Medical Clinics, offering free dental care to underserved populations. He has collaborated with Angels of Assisi to provide dental care for service dogs, partnered with the Magic Wheelchair Foundation to create custom costumes for children with disabilities and supports youth sports as a coach. Simpson also participates in the Donated Dental Services Program, ensuring ongoing access to care for patients in need.

“My hope is that my work and leadership will inspire others to put people first and serve with compassion to help build a stronger and more connected community,” Simpson says. “My goal is to help create a future where people feel supported and proud to call Roanoke their home.”

B.S., Summa Cum Laude, Radford University, 2012

Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS), Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, 2017

Community Involvement

Volunteer at Bradley Free Clinic, providing free dental care to patients in need. Supervise and teach dental students rotating through the clinic-2025 and beyond

Volunteer, Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinics, providing free dental services in underserved areas-

Collaborator, Angels of Assisi, providing dental care for service dogs- Provided services for two cases in 2021

Volunteer dentist, Donated Dental Services Program- A program we still use in our office to provide free dental care to patients in need.

Partnered with Magic Wheelchair Foundation, creating custom costumes for children with disabilities- 2017 and 2018

Youth Coach, Franklin County (ages 6–8), fostering teamwork and sportsmanship-Spring 2025 and will continue this in the future.

Dedicated community advocate, supporting accessible healthcare and youth development

Awards & Recognition

Roanoker Platinum Dentist, 2023

Dental Office of the Year, 2021–2025

Nominated for the Best of SML Dentist 2025

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I feel that God has led me to the Roanoke Valley and that heartfelt and strong communities are built from people who care about one another. Growing up in a small town instilled the importance of service to others and for me, the Roanoke Valley embodies that same spirit. Since I first moved to Roanoke from Richmond, I wanted to build my career here because it helps me make a meaningful impact while being part of a community that feels like home. I am also fortunate to work with an exceptional staff at Hunting Hills Family dentistry- their support, skill and compassion are essential to my ability to provide the best care possible to our patients in the Roanoke Valley."

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“Roanoke is a fantastic place to work. I love the people and community and I am glad that I can be a small part in growing this town to what it is today. I’m excited for the future and all that Roanoke has to offer. My hope is that my work and leadership will inspire others to put people first and serve with compassion to help build a stronger and more connected community. My goal is to help create a future where people feel supported and proud to call Roanoke their home.”

From the Nomination: "While every candidate follows a unique path to success, Hunter’s journey to becoming a managing partner and one of Roanoke’s top dentists is rooted in the values of hard work, perseverance, and dedication instilled during his upbringing in a financially and educationally challenged small town. Though academically gifted, Hunter sought to broaden his skill set beyond the classroom, gaining hands-on experience in business, carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, and contracting. These diverse skills not only equipped him with practical knowledge but also expanded his professional and community networks, strengthening his ability to serve others both inside and outside the dental profession. Hunter’s professional accomplishments are all the more significant considering his simultaneous commitment to family life. He and his wife are raising three children, and he devotes his personal time to being an engaged and present father, balancing his professional success with his dedication to family. ... It is difficult to fully capture the worthiness of an individual through words or accolades alone. The true measure of a person’s value is reflected in the relationships they build, the home they nurture, and the impact they make on their community. Hunter’s greatest contributions are seen in the countless lives he has touched and transformed through his care, mentorship, and daily interactions. His commitment to serving others extends beyond his professional accomplishments and into every aspect of his life. Hunter’s work, family dedication, and community involvement collectively reflect a life devoted to making a meaningful difference."