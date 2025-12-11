40 Under 40: Jacob East

Jacob East, 30 / Junior Partner, Darkhorse Attorneys

Jacob East helps Roanoke Valley businesses grow through his work, where he advises companies of all sizes on business formation, intellectual property, contracts and nonprofit compliance. He is licensed in Virginia state courts as well as multiple federal courts, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit and Federal Circuit and is experienced in alternative dispute resolution to help clients resolve conflicts efficiently.

East is deeply involved in Special Olympics Area 9, serving as a council member, head coach for track & field and assistant volleyball coach. He founded the Special Olympics Boxing Program and leads the development of Virginia’s first adaptive Highland Athletics program for athletes with intellectual disabilities. In addition, he mentors high school and college students interested in law and business and provides pro bono legal services to local organizations and individuals.

“I hope to continue ... developing the growing and vibrant small business community in the area as there is so much potential for growth in the region,” East says. “I also intend to continue helping in the Special Olympics community to continue bringing great athletic opportunities to the special needs community.”

Juris Doctor (JD), Liberty University School of Law, 2021

Bachelor of Science, Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech, 2017

Graduate, Eastern Montgomery High School, 2013

Community Involvement

Special Olympics Area 9: Council Member and Head Coach, Track & Field / Assistant Coach, Volleyball / Volunteer Partner across multiple sports

Founder of the Special Olympics Boxing Program, based in Blacksburg Boxing and Fitness offering boxing-style fitness training for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Active participant in Highland Games athletics in the southwest Virginia and mid-atlantic regions.

Leading efforts through Special Olympics Area 9 to develop the first adaptive Highland Athletics program for athletes with intellectual disabilities in Virginia, combining his strength sports experience with inclusive community programming

Active speaker and mentor for local high school and college students interested in law and business

Provides pro bono legal services to local organizations and individuals

Awards & Recognition

Eagle Scout Award, Boy Scouts of America, 2013

USPTO National Patent Drafting Competition, national semi-finalist, 2020, 2021

Pro Bono Services Award, Roanoke Bar Association, 2024

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce 40 under 40, 2025

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“Growing up just down the road in Elliston, Virginia, I thought it was only fitting to return to the Roanoke valley to start my legal career. With much of my family still being here and with much of my upbringing being based in and around this area, the Roanoke valley has been my home for my entire life. It is a place full of great people who have shaped me and many others and I feel like it's now my time to give back and to help continue that trend for generations to come.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope to continue to have a role in developing the growing and vibrant small business community in the area as there is so much potential for growth in the region. I also intend to continue helping in the Special Olympics community to continue bringing great athletic opportunities to the special needs community and to otherwise focus on philanthropy and giving back wherever I can find the opportunities to do so."

From the Nomination: “Jacob is an individual who will always go the extra mile to help anyone that he can, whether in his practice, his philanthropic endeavors, or his personal life. He is a person that brings a high degree of care and passion to everything that he does and he is always willing to be an advocate for those who are less fortunate or who are unable to advocate for themselves. He frequently gives of his time and his resources freely, without an expectation of receiving anything in return and truly just wants to see everyone live their lives to the happiest and fullest extent possible."