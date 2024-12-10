40 Under 40: Jamie Brackenrich

Jamie Brackenrich, 39 / Nurse Practitioner, Align Neurology

A dedicated healthcare professional, Jamie Brackenrich is the founder and medical director of Align Neurology, the Roanoke Valley’s first and only headache clinic. With a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance from Roanoke College, followed by both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing from Radford University, Brackenrich is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner. She specializes in Neurology, with a focus on headache medicine. Her expertise is reinforced by certifications, including the Certification of Added Qualification in Headache Medicine and advanced training in Botox for chronic migraines.

Recognized for her high-quality care, she is passionate about improving patients’ lives by offering both relief and compassion. “Living with headaches [makes] my patients feel understood and supported on a deeper level,” Brackenrich shares. “By helping others find relief, I am improving quality of life and mental health for countless individuals who may have previously felt isolated in their pain. At Align Neurology, my dream is to make it an all inclusive headache clinic, offering treatment for headaches, prevention for headaches, education, community and compassion.”

Certification of Added Qualification in Headache Medicine (AQH), National Headache Foundation, 2021

Frequently invited local speaker on headache medicine

Education:

Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, Roanoke College, 2009

Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Radford University, 2011

Master of Science in Nursing, Radford University, 2020

Career Achievements:

Board-certified Nurse Practitioner

Advanced training in Botox for Chronic Migraines

What do you love about Roanoke?

“The scenery and mountain landscapes are my favorite, the variety of outdoor activities and adventures, the strong sense of community and the people!”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion for headache medicine is even more impactful because I also have headaches, so I empathize with my patients. Living with headaches has brought empathy and firsthand knowledge to be able to provide care, making my patients feel understood and supported on a deeper level. This shared experience allows me to connect with my community in a unique way, offering both effective treatments and genuine compassion for those facing similar struggles. By helping others find relief, I am improving quality of life and mental health for countless individuals who may have previously felt isolated in their pain. At Align Neurology, my dream is to make it an all inclusive headache clinic, offering treatment for headaches, prevention for headaches, education, community and compassion.”

From the Nomination: “Jamie is a nurse practitioner in the specialty of neurology. While working at Lewis Gale, she developed a desire to help women with migraines. As a migraine sufferer herself, she truly wanted to be able to help others with this burden. She found that working within a healthcare system limited patients’ access to care. … By launching her own practice, Jamie has demonstrated not only her deep commitment to providing outstanding patient care but also her remarkable courage in navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship. Her new business is a testament to her advanced clinical skills, creativity and leadership. Jamie’s initiative has not only improved access to quality care in her community but also serves as a powerful example of how passion and hard work can make a significant difference. Her success and impact are truly inspiring. …

Jamie stands out because she has seamlessly combined her clinical expertise with entrepreneurial vision, setting her apart from her peers. While many nurse practitioners excel in their roles within existing frameworks, Jamie's decision to start her own practice reflects a rare blend of clinical proficiency and business acumen. This venture showcases her ability to not only provide top-notch patient care but also to innovate and lead in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape. Her success demonstrates a unique commitment to improving healthcare access and quality, illustrating her exceptional drive and ability to make a meaningful impact on her community. Jamie’s accomplishments underscore her as a trailblazer in her field, highlighting both her professional skill and her entrepreneurial courage.”