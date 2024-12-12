40 Under 40: Jared Frye

Jared Frye, 39 / Farmer, C & F Farms, LLC

Expand Jared Frye

Jared Frye has worked on his family farm since childhood and returned in 2021 to rebrand it as C & F Farms. With a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction from Virginia Tech and a graduate of the RFP Business School for Agriculture Program, Frye has transformed the farm into a successful business focused on sustainable practices that benefit the local community. He serves as the President of the Botetourt Farmers Market, is a member of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Board and received the 2023 Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Blue Ridge District Clean Water Farm Award.

“I believe in raising food that people can feel good about eating,” he says. “We love bringing people to our farm to show them how their food is raised … By getting out into the community to talk about why it’s important to know your farmer, I’m hoping to drive and impact a better food system in our local community.”

President of the Botetourt Farmers Market

Member of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Board

Winner of the 2023 Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Blue Ridge District Clean Water Farm Award

Community Involvement:

Hosts farm tours to educate the public about raising animals and the importance of knowing where food comes from

Partners with the local SPCA to host summer camps for kids to learn about farming and the food system

Hosts students from Virginia Western and Virginia Tech

organizing events to help local agriculturalists grow

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke is my hometown, growing up here and having my family close has always meant a lot to me. I'm excited for the growth in our county, but I'm also proud to show people the value of maintaining the farms and agriculture that is so abundant in our area. Being able to raise my children here and show them all of the abundance and opportunities the area offers has truly been a joy. I look forward to seeing them become more involved and make their own impact on our community.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I am extremely passionate about raising food that people can feel good about eating. That encompasses so much more than people realize at first glance. It's eliminating the use of pesticides and herbicides to nurture the land. Then it's raising animals in open spaces, where they have room to roam and express their natural tendencies. It's feeding them the best food that's not been tainted by GMOs and giving them the best quality supplements when they need them.

We love bringing people to our farm to show them how their food is raised and share the importance of being aware and making informed choices. By raising the best possible meats and getting out into the community to talk about why it’s important to know your farmer, I’m hoping to drive and impact a better food system in our local community.”

From the Nomination: “Jared is a great asset to Roanoke. He wants better, more sustainable food for the people. He works to bring humane meat to the customers while working to protect the environment.”