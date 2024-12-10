40 Under 40: Jeremy Eubank

Jeremy Eubank, 38 / Director of Athletics, North Cross High School

Jeremy Eubank blends his passion for sports with a commitment to fostering leadership, teamwork and character development. Eubank’s career is marked by several prestigious awards, including the National Athletic Director of Influence Award in 2023. He has earned recognition as the VIAAA Athletic Administrator of the Year and holds the Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA) certification, one of only two independent schools in Virginia to achieve this distinction.

Eubank’s leadership goes far beyond athletics into his active involvement in professional organizations. His community efforts include establishing a Captain’s Council and spearheading programs that celebrate student-athlete achievements. “Education is about helping young people,” he says. “The platform I have been given has afforded me these opportunities to be able to share an education-based athletic program with the students that we serve.”

Hall of Fame Chair for Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA)

Speaker at the 2024 National Athletic Directors Conference in Austin, TX

Education/Certifications:

Bachelor’s in Communications in Public Relations, Ashford University

Master’s in Human Services in Business, Liberty University

Career Achievements:

Awarded the Athletic Director of Influence Award (2023 – National Award) by BOUND

Recognized as the Athletic Administrator of the Year by VIAAA (2023)

North Cross selected for the NIAAA Quality Program Assessment (QPA) Program

Professional Activities:

Board of Directors member for the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (VIAAA)

President of the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference (BRAC)

Community Involvement:

Created a three-sport recognition program to celebrate athletic achievements

Assisted in the Media Club at North Cross to promote student creativity and involvement

What do you love about Roanoke?

“The Roanoke community has opened their arms to my family and I since moving here two years ago! We have been able to experience downtown Roanoke, the star and all that Roanoke has to offer!”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Education is about helping young people. My passion for athletics combined with wanting to always learn, the platform I have been given has afforded me these opportunities to be able to share an education based athletic program with the students that we serve. Education-based athletic programs provide character development and a culturally enriching environment that allows for them to grow and develop to be members of the Roanoke Valley community.”

From the Nomination: “Since arriving at North Cross last year, Jeremy has been an integral part of the north cross community. He has created a Captain's Council with student athletes, created a three-sport recognition program and assisted in the Media Club at school. Jeremy is trusted by his colleagues, coaches and the community. His servant leadership to help his staff, coaches and students to succeed is a passion. His hard work and continually learning and developing to make not only himself better but those around him better as well. These are just a few things that set him a part. Jeremy is a husband to his wife Abbey and father to his beautiful little girl Zoe.”