40 Under 40: Jessica Fintel

Jessica Fintel, 36 / Business Manager, Fintel Family Dentistry

Jessica Fintel’s professional journey reflects her deep commitment to both business and community. In her role as Business Manager at Fintel Family Dentistry, she oversees operations, patient communications and community outreach, solidifying the practice’s reputation as a patient-centered provider in Roanoke. Her previous experience as an Economic Development Specialist for Roanoke County allowed her to drive local business visibility through community programs and media campaigns.

Her community involvement extends to her leadership in the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, where she helps guide new members and organizes volunteer efforts. “When I moved to Roanoke, I was looking for a way to get involved and the Junior League of Roanoke Valley was the perfect outlet,” Fintel says. ”I have been able to learn about and get involved with so many different organizations through the Junior League, which provides thousands of dollars in grants to the community.”

Nominating Director and Governance Board Member, JLRV

Co-Chair, New Member Committee, guiding classes to record-setting recruitment

Committee Member, Ronald McDonald House, organizing meals and volunteer efforts

Junior League of Roanoke Valley’s ABCD Award for outstanding service

Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2018

Education & Career Background

Comprehensive background in commerce and economic development

Former Economic Development Specialist for Roanoke County Economic Development:

Directed county business programs, promoted local businesses and managed community initiatives

Developed workshops, events, press and social media campaigns to boost local business visibility

Co-produced and co-hosted a business television show spotlighting local economic efforts

Current role as Business Manager at Fintel Family Dentistry:

Oversees operations, coordinates insurance, patient financial communications and community engagement

Strengthens the practice’s reputation as a patient-centered provider in the Roanoke area

Community Involvement & Volunteerism

Junior League of Roanoke

Nominating Director: (current)

Serves on the Governance Board

Oversees leadership placements and mentorships, fostering strategic growth in League leadership

New Member Committee Co-Chair:

Guided three classes of new Junior League members, achieving record-setting recruitment

Mentored new members, many of whom have become League leaders

Ronald McDonald House Committee:

Organized meal prep, holiday decorations and volunteer coordination for families in need

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke is such a great place to live and work! I love the sense of community that makes it feel like the small town I was raised in. I grew up near the Chesapeake Bay so it's been fun to experience the mountains. My family and I spend lots of time outdoors — hiking and walking on the greenway are two of our favorite activities.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“When I moved to Roanoke, I was looking for a way to get involved and the Junior League of Roanoke Valley was the perfect outlet. I have been able to learn about and get involved with so many different organizations through the Junior League, which provides thousands of dollars in grants to the community. Between our practice and the Junior League, I've been able to connect people to organizations providing services and resources in the valley.”

From the Nomination: “Jessica Fintel is a highly skilled, community-focused leader and champion of local small businesses, economic development in the region and community service. … As a leader in the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, Jessica has filled a variety of critical roles in this organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. Jessica has dedicated countless hours to working with members and serving community partners. … Jessica is a consummate professional and an exceptional role model greatly admired by her peers. As a leader and board member of Junior League of Roanoke Valley, Jessica sets the standard for community service and plays an integral role in the League’s development of emerging leaders. Jessica’s ability to rapidly adapt to change and find creative solutions also sets her apart from the crowd. According to Junior League of Roanoke Valley Executive Vice President Courtney Watson, Jessica’s innovation, intelligence and problem-solving skills have proven to be invaluable to the board and membership….’”