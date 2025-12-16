40 Under 40: Jonathan Simmons

Jonathan Simmons, 34 / Disaster Response and Recovery Officer, Virginia Department of Emergency Management

In his role, Jonathan Simmons leads disaster response and recovery initiatives across Virginia, oversees statewide training, grant management and emergency preparedness programs and has developed higher-education training for Virginia colleges and universities. A former Regional All-Hazards Planner, Simmons supports localities in planning and preparedness efforts and serves as Captain of Training for the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, where he has dedicated 17 years to public safety.

Simmons is a Town Councilman in Troutville, chairing the Finance and Utilities Committees and serving as chairman of the Planning Commission and Budget Committee. He also participates in state emergency management committees and volunteers extensively in training programs, public safety initiatives and community engagement.

B.S. in Integrated Science and Technology, Concentration in Environment, Health and Safety — James Madison University

Graduate Certificate in Local Government Management, Virginia Tech, 2025

Professional Certifications

NFPA Fire Instructor II

NFPA Fire Officer II

FEMA Emergency Management Basic Academy Graduate

All-Hazards Incident Management and Leadership Certifications

Numerous advanced credentials in fire, safety and emergency response operations

Community Involvement

Town Councilman, Troutville, VA

Chair, Finance and Utilities Committees

Chairman, Troutville Planning Commission and Budget Committee

Former Board Member, Southwest Virginia Healthcare Coalition (Emergency Management Representative)

Committee Member, Virginia Emergency Management Association Symposium Committee

Volunteer Firefighter, Troutville Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years, currently serves as Captain of Training (previously held ranks of Lieutenant and President)

Over a decade of dedicated service in training and public safety initiatives

Attends Mill Creek Baptist Church in Botetourt and recently joined the Greeter team

Awards & Recognition

Commended throughout career for leadership, resilience and mentorship across state and local emergency management networks

Recognized as a trusted, forward-thinking leader within Virginia’s public safety and disaster response community

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I have always called the Roanoke Valley home. I was born in Roanoke and raised in Cloverdale. My family has ties many generations back and I continue to discover impacts and developments connected to my relatives and their lives regularly. I went away to college at JMU in Harrisonburg, Va and one of the largest attractions to that area was how much it reminded me of home. When the opportunity to work for the Commonwealth back in my hometown region presented itself I jumped and have been able to climb the ladder in the Emergency Management field.

My family has connections to many places in the Roanoke Valley, my mom works for the Carillion healthcare system, my father worked at the Wells Fargo (then Dominion Bank) tower, my brother performed the renovation work on all 3 historic downtown signs (Dr. Pepper, H&C Coffee, Mill Mtn Star) and my grandfather worked for the Norfolk Western Railway at night and was a home builder in the Roanoke Valley during the day, just to name a few. I strive to have the same community impacts as them.

Serving the same areas where my friends and family live and work has such a strong sense of fulfillment. The Roanoke Valley is a hub in southwest Virginia and the surrounding areas bring many great opportunities for myself and others. I enjoy the proximity to so many recreational and community activities and do my part to give back to the communities I grew up in.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope that my work and leadership will shape the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas into communities that can grow while staying grounded in connection, resilience and opportunity. My goals are always to foster connections and increase collaboration amongst all sectors including, government, business and citizens. I want to see communities that mindfully innovate while honoring the history and culture that has led to their success. I strive to increase awareness and preparedness at all levels of the community so that people may have longer, better lives and so that government can more effectively serve and support our communities.”

From the Nomination: "Jonathan Simmons stands out because of his ability to integrate technical expertise with community centered leadership. While many excel in either professional or volunteer service, Jonathan excels in both, holding leadership positions in state government, volunteer fire service, and local governance simultaneously. This ability to balance and connect multiple spheres of influence makes him uniquely impactful. What sets Jonathan apart most is his unwavering commitment to service. He does not seek recognition but instead focuses on leaving every system, team, and community stronger than he found it. His blend of humility, innovation, and resilience makes him a role model for future leaders in emergency management and beyond. ... Jonathan represents the next generation of emergency management leadership in Virginia. He embodies the qualities of adaptability, collaboration, and lifelong learning, traits that are essential in today’s complex and ever changing environment. Whether leading disaster recovery efforts, guiding his community through planning and governance, or training firefighters and first responders, Jonathan brings the same level of integrity and passion to every role."