40 Under 40: Joshua Ball

Josh Ball, 38 / Community Paramedic/ Firefighter/Instructor, Franklin County Department of Public Safety

Josh Ball, a Certified Community Paramedic (CP-C), leads Franklin County’s Community Paramedic Program, focusing on preventative healthcare, mental health outreach and connecting residents with resources to reduce repeated 911 calls and ER visits. He authored the county’s Community Paramedic Policy and mentors aspiring EMTs as an instructor, promoting high standards of preparedness and professionalism.

Beyond public safety, Ball founded The Best Entertainment, providing DJ and event services that celebrate and connect the community. He also volunteers with the Putting a Dent in Mental Health initiative, delivering presentations and teaching sessions to reduce stigma and raise awareness.

Associate of Applied Science in Paramedic, Patrick & Henry Community College

Community Involvement

Volunteer Presenter, Putting a Dent in Mental Health initiative

Creates and delivers presentations promoting mental health awareness and reducing stigma

Assists with teaching sessions to equip others with knowledge and tools to support those facing mental health challenges

EMT Instructor, providing community-based training and mentorship for aspiring emergency responders

Supports local events and community gatherings through The Best Entertainment, enriching regional celebrations and promoting connection

Awards & Recognition

Recognition for authorship and implementation of the Franklin County Community Paramedic Policy

Acknowledged for contributions to mental health education and advocacy through volunteer presentations

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“The Roanoke Valley is home for me — it’s where I grew up, where I serve and where I’m raising my family. Over the years I’ve seen the tough side of this community too: the impact of addiction, mental health struggles and chronic health issues that so many people face quietly. That’s what pushes me to do what I do.

Being a Community Paramedic lets me meet people right where they are, sometimes at rock bottom and help connect them to care that can actually change the direction of their life. Sometimes it’s a follow-up visit after an overdose, sometimes it’s helping someone get control of their diabetes or COPD. It’s not about showing up when the lights are flashing — it’s about helping them before it gets to that point.

Watching someone move toward recovery, stability and hope — that’s what keeps me going. I owe a lot to this community and this is my way of giving back.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I want to help change how people see EMS. It’s not just about emergencies anymore — it’s about prevention, education and long-term support. Our Community Paramedic Program in Franklin County has proven that when you focus on follow-up care, mental health outreach and connecting people with the right resources, you can stop that revolving door of 911 calls and ER visits before it starts.

My hope is that this approach keeps growing — that we continue building bridges between public safety, hospitals and behavioral health providers so people don’t fall through the cracks. I also want to keep mentoring the next generation of EMTs and paramedics, to show them that being a responder isn’t just about saving lives in the moment — it’s about changing them for the long haul.

If the Roanoke Valley becomes known as a place that leads with compassion, fights stigma and supports people through both crisis and recovery, then I’ll feel like I’ve done my part.”

From the Nomination: “Josh has consistently given his time and talents to support important causes in his community. ... His willingness to step forward as both a presenter and teacher reflects his deep commitment to service, advocacy, and empowering others. ... Beyond his professional and volunteer accomplishments, Josh is a devoted husband and father of five children, ranging in age from 16 to 9. Balancing the responsibilities of family life with a full-time career in Fire/EMS, entrepreneurship, teaching, and community service is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and strong work ethic. Josh’s ability to manage these many roles while continuing to give back through volunteer efforts and leadership demonstrates not only his commitment to his community but also the values of integrity, perseverance, and service that guide every aspect of his life."