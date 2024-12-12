40 Under 40: Justin Hubbard

Justin Hubbard, 36 / School Resource Officer, Roanoke County Police Department

A proud Roanoke County native, Justin Hubbard has dedicated his career to community safety and mentorship as a School Resource Officer (SRO). With over a decade in law enforcement, Hubbard has achieved accolades like the Life Saving Distinguished Service Award and multiple Officer of the Year recognitions. As a certified K-12 Threat Assessment Trainer and sponsor of youth prevention programs, he brings leadership to the schools he serves. Hubbard’s work with the student-led Squires’ AIDE at Cave Spring Middle School addresses mental health, anti-bullying and safe driving, fostering positive change among Roanoke’s youth.

His passion for guiding young people provides invaluable support to students and strengthens community resilience. “The youth in our community who have an adult to confide in are less likely to take part in risky behaviors,” he says. “Mentor programs provide opportunities that become an effective way to improve the behavioral, social, emotional and academic outcomes in our students. If enthusiasm and passion are present, people tend to be more resilient when encountering obstacles.”

Education & Certifications

Northside High School, Graduate, 2006

Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy, Graduate, 2009

SRO Certification (DCJS, NASRO)

Professional Achievements

Life Saving Distinguished Service Award, 2014

K-12 Threat Assessment Trainer

Crisis Intervention Team Trainer, 2019

Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy Driving Instructor, 2014

Community Involvement

Sponsored 2023 YADAPP grant-winning group, Hidden Valley High

Leads Squires' AIDE, Cave Spring Middle School, with 78 members

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, has that small-town feel yet it’s rich in history, outdoor activities and experiences that make it a great place to raise a family.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“As a native of Roanoke County and throughout my career as a Law Enforcement Officer, I understand the impact of relationships. Serving our community has been an opportunity for me to grow as a person and to better understand how I fit into the world around me. As a School Resource Officer, I take on three roles: Law Enforcement Officer, Public Safety Educator and an Informal Counselor/Mentor. The youth in our community who have an adult to confide in are less likely to take part in risky behaviors. Mentor programs, such as Squires’ AIDE at Cave Spring Middle School, provide opportunities that become an effective way to improve the behavioral, social, emotional and academic outcomes in our students. If enthusiasm and passion are present, people tend to be more resilient when encountering obstacles.”

From the Nomination: “Sponsors two prevention clubs within Roanoke county public schools that have been awarded grants for substance abuse awareness within the community. Has won numerous contests through YOVASO for his work in youth traffic and passenger safety. ... Mentors and leads not only other officers but students, faculty and staff within Roanoke county public schools.”