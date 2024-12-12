40 Under 40: Justin Wilson

Justin Wilson, 38 / Commercial Banker, First Citizens Bank

Expand Justin Wilson

Justin Wilson is a dedicated commercial banker at First Citizens Bank, leveraging his background in international business, finance and credit. A Patrick County native, Wilson earned his bachelor’s degree in Science, International Business and Asian Studies from Emory and Henry University. He is a certified financial educator, having completed certifications in FinTech, Moody’s Credit Training and Leadership programs.

Wilson serves on several community boards, including the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement. Wilson is passionate about supporting local business owners and fostering economic growth. “Both of my parents were business owners, so I know firsthand what it means to own and operate a business. It’s about creating jobs, building the economy and putting your fingerprint on the town you call home. I get to be a consultant for organizations that make a difference and … see people’s dreams come to life. I try to take a few minutes daily to be grateful for that opportunity.”

Treasurer, Virginia Association of Biological Farmers

Volunteer, National Day of Service, United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2023; now an active program consultant

Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Science, International Business and Asian Studies, Emory and Henry University, 2008

FinTech certification, HarvardX, 2019

Leadership Greater Washington, 2019

Moody's Credit Training, 2016

Professional Achievements:

Employee of the Quarter at TD Bank (four occasions)

Certified Financial Educator

Education Coordinator, PRO BNI Chapter

Community Involvement:

Board of Directors, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce

Board of Directors, Junior Achievement

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I moved back to Roanoke in 2020 and really got active in the community in 2021 when I joined First Citizens. I really didn’t know what to expect coming from a very different business environment in the DC Market. It was like this community was waiting with outstretched arms for me. I still had a few friends here because I started my career here in 2008 and I was from a town about an hour away, but I feel like I have made more genuine relationships in the past 4 years than I did in the prior 30. This community deeply embraces people that are willing to work to make it better. If you are willing to roll up your sleeves, get out of your comfort zone and put sweat in you can reap so many benefits. Everyone knows that this is one of the most aesthetically beautiful places on Earth, but the people and organizations here that are trying to make a difference are the things that I truly love about the Roanoke Valley.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Both of my parents were business owners at some point or another, so I know firsthand what it means to own and operate a business. It’s late nights, early mornings, stress, sacrifice, sore backs and weary hands. But it also means creating jobs, building the economy of the community and putting your fingerprint on the town you call home. I meet with business owners every day to help them continue to meet their businesses needs and goals. I get to be a consultant for organizations that make a difference and while it’s not normally my story to tell, I get to see people’s dreams come to life. I try to take a few minutes daily to be grateful for that opportunity.”

From the Nominations: “Justin Wilson has several key accomplishments and certification completions. … Justin is very passionate about his community and helping business owners throughout the Roanoke region. Justin moved to Roanoke three years ago and quickly worked to establish himself as a leader in the community. Justin is very involved with many key leaders in the community as well as civic organizations. At First Citizens Bank, Justin is well respected and known to be a great teammate to everyone. He is well respected and a natural teacher to newer bankers. … Justin is very involved in the community and in everything that he takes on. He is a hands-on member of the boards he sits on and is well respected in his profession and personal connections. He is a great connector of people to opportunities and other like-minded individuals.”

“Justin Wilson is the go to commercial banker with First Citizens in Roanoke. He is on the board of several non-profits and is very active in the community. … Justin is a person you want in your corner and always makes himself available to the groups in which he serves. He not only volunteers his time in our local community, he is also a fantastic financial commercial lender that uses his unique skills and experience to help businesses thrive and grow but also advises non-profits and boards that he serves on to help them achieve their goals as well. … Once he and his wife made their home in the Roanoke City area, he immediately became part of the community and has worked tirelessly to show what an asset he is to Roanoke and our region.”