40 Under 40: Karli Foster

Karli Foster, 24 / Economic Development, Franklin County

A passionate advocate for public service and economic development, Karli Foster is dedicated to enhancing the Roanoke Valley. In her current role as an Economic Development Specialist for Franklin County, she manages business retention, expansion and workforce programs, building relationships with local industries and aligning workforce efforts with employers’ needs. Her career also includes work with the Virginia State Police and Roanoke County, where she developed economic development programs and marketing strategies.

Foster is actively involved in several professional organizations, including the Virginia Economic Development Association and the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount, VA. “I get the chance every day to invest in the future of our region by strengthening connections, engaging with businesses and working toward a vision that reflects the community we all love,” Foster says. “There is truly no greater feeling than knowing that I am making a positive impact in the place I proudly call home.”

Bachelor of Science in Smart and Sustainable Cities, Virginia Tech, 2020

Master of Public Administration, James Madison University, 2022

Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2024

Member of the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount

Community Engagement:

Contributed to community health initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, including organizing testing sites and public awareness campaigns

Active member of the Virginia Economic Development Association, International Economic Development Council and Virginia Women Leading Government

Serves as a Clifton Strengths Coach, dedicated to personal and professional growth and empowering others in the community

What do you love about Roanoke?

“What I love about the Roanoke Valley is its perfect balance—big enough to offer endless opportunities, yet small enough that real connections come naturally. Our community is close-knit, allowing me to work alongside some of the region’s brightest minds, which has been invaluable for my own growth. I am grateful to work with visionary leaders who not only look toward the future but are genuinely invested in the success of our community. We have world-class people and businesses here. This is the kind of place where people show up for each other and that is what makes me excited to give back and be part of our region’s story.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion for public service and economic development is rooted in the support I received growing up. Growing up, mentors and leader poured into me, creating opportunities that helped shape who I am today. I feel that it is now my turn to give back. I want to help the Roanoke Valley reach its full potential while preserving the character and values that make this place so special. I get the chance every day to invest in the future of our region by strengthening connections, engaging with businesses and working toward a vision that reflects the community we all love. There is truly no greater feeling than knowing that I am making a positive impact in the place I proudly call home.”

From the Nomination: “Karli Foster is a strategic leader with extensive experience in economic development, business retention and workforce development. Her career reflects a strong commitment to driving economic growth, fostering community engagement and building long-lasting business relationships. … Karli’s focus on business retention and community engagement is evidenced by her ability to build and maintain strong relationships with local businesses. She conducted regular visits and surveys to understand their needs, provided access to key resources and incentives and identified opportunities for ongoing support. This proactive approach helped address business challenges while promoting retention and expansion across the county. … Whether through event coordination, strategic planning or health initiatives, Karli's deep connection to the communities she serves has consistently fueled her professional and personal endeavors, making her a dedicated advocate for community development. … Ultimately, Karli’s leadership skills, initiative in organizing impactful events and passion for community development make her an exceptional nominee, poised to create lasting change in her field and her community. … Through her work and dedication, Karli has built a reputation for being a proactive advocate for economic development and community well-being. Her initiatives not only address immediate community needs but also foster long-term growth and engagement, making her a valuable asset to any community she serves. Karli Foster’s commitment to volunteerism and community service speaks volumes about her character and her desire to make a meaningful impact.

Karli is an invaluable asset to the Franklin County Economic Development team and the community at large. Her passion for public service shines through in every interaction and initiative she undertakes. With her proven track record, innovative problem-solving skills and unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth, Karli is poised to make a lasting impact. Her dedication to enhancing the quality of life in Franklin County truly sets her apart as an exceptional nominee.”