40 Under 40: Katie Conner

Katie Conner, 38 / Senior Destination Development Manager, Virginia Tourism Corporation

Katie Conner leads destination development for 19 Virginia localities at VTC, supporting small business growth and tourism-driven economic development. She oversees strategic planning, grant administration, educational workshops and one-on-one business advising and has guided tourism initiatives for the City of Salem and the Alleghany Highlands. She also strengthens regional workforce development through her work with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the GO Virginia Region 2 ELITE Grant, connecting students with internships to build the next generation of local talent.

Conner serves on the boards of the Virginia Association of Destination Marketing Organizations and The Advancement Foundation, advises student entrepreneurs through the Gauntlet Business Program and contributes to local initiatives such as the Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission and Get2KnowNoke.

“The work I do is more than a career, I see it as a platform for impact,” she says. “Leadership is about more than directing others; it’s about empowering people to recognize their own potential and work together toward shared goals.”

Master of Business Administration (MBA), Longwood University, 2023

Bachelor of Science in Communication, Concentration in Public Relations, Radford University, 2009

Community Involvement

Board Member, Virginia Association of Destination Marketing Organizations

Board Member, The Advancement Foundation

Business Mentor, The Gauntlet Business Program & Competition

Ex Officio Member, Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission

Member, Route 311 Appalachian Trail Steering Committee

Ambassador, Get2KnowNoke (2024)

Alumna, Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2017; current Advisory Council Member

Past Volunteer, Buchanan Community Carnival (10 years)

Phi Kappa Phi (Issued by Longwood University chapter of the International Honor Society, 2023)

Lambda Pi Eta (Issued by Radford University chapter of the National Communication Association)

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“This region is my home and where my sense of place exists. The values and community spirit that is cultivated here give me a strong sense of belonging and purpose. To give back to the community that has helped shaped my identity by contributing to its growth and success regionally is incredibly meaningful. Though my work takes me around the Commonwealth and beyond, the opportunity to remain in Botetourt County has been a priority to stay close to family and friends and be part of the sustainability of this beautiful place.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“The work I do is more than a career, I see it as a platform for impact. By focusing on leadership, I strive to inspire progress, create opportunities and build a foundation for future generations. Leadership is about more than directing others; it’s about empowering people to recognize their own potential and to work together toward shared goals.

During my career in hospitality and tourism, I aim to model integrity, accountability and reliability — qualities that strengthen the culture of any community. By mentoring others, fostering collaboration and inspiring new ideas, I help encourage an environment where individuals feel valued and motivated to contribute, resulting in people feeling empowered and investing back into the community. Positive thinking = positive results.”

From the Nomination: “Katie has dedicated her career to strengthening Virginia’s economy by elevating tourism, supporting small businesses, destination development, and championing community growth. ... Katie stands out as a leader who blends strategic expertise with a genuine commitment to community. What makes her unique is not just what she has accomplished, but how she does it—by connecting people, building partnerships, and ensuring that every initiative she leads leaves a lasting impact on both individuals and communities. ... Whether Katie is guiding small business owners, empowering students through workforce initiatives, or her developing spirit of volunteerism, she demonstrates a people-first approach to leadership. ... She is deeply rooted in the greater Roanoke region, having grown up in Botetourt County, and is committed to creating opportunities that endure. ... Katie’s work takes her far beyond the reaches of the Roanoke Valley, serving 19 localities throughout the state, focusing on tourism development; however, this area is particularly special to her because of her upcoming in Botetourt County. As a stand-out athlete at Lord Botetourt High School, Katie showed leadership qualities that continue to serve her throughout her professional career. With a particular appreciation for fostering the growth of small businesses in the area, Katie works hard to support their success by sharing her knowledge from past experiences and expertise from industry research and trends. Katie doesn’t just help design programs—she builds stronger communities, making her an exceptional candidate for the Roanoker’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2026."