40 Under 40: Kenneth Berrios

Kenneth Berrios, 35 / Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Kenneth Berrios brings over a decade of experience in banking, insurance, tax, accounting and wealth management to his role at Edward Jones, where he also serves on the Advisory Board for Joint Ventures, guiding strategic investments and partnerships. He has founded multiple businesses, helped launch the BNI Salem Chapter and played a key role in growing what is now the nation’s largest tax resolution firm from six employees to more than 150.

Berrios is active in community education and mentorship. He volunteers with Junior Achievement, speaks at youth leadership events including the Stock Market Challenge Summer Camp, hosts financial literacy workshops for Roanoke County Parks & Recreation and participates in Habitat for Humanity and local toy drives. He is also a graduate and advisor of Leadership Roanoke Valley, contributing to projects that improve regional transportation accessibility and empower residents.

"I hope my leadership shapes Roanoke's future by sharing the knowledge I've acquired through my work life," he says. "I hope that by doing good in our community, the community will be better off than it was prior to me being here. I'd love to make my little corner of the world a bit better if at all possible."

Bachelor’s Degree, University of Central Florida

Licensed Financial Advisor with Series 7 and Series 66 certifications

Community Involvement

Leadership Roanoke Valley, Graduate (2025 Cohort), now advisor

Led a team project raising awareness about regional transportation accessibility and its impact on residents

Junior Achievement: Classroom volunteer and youth mentor / Panelist for “Next in Line” Youth Leadership Event and 18 Under 18 Program

Speaker at the Stock Market Challenge Summer Camp, promoting financial literacy and youth empowerment

Roanoke County Parks & Recreation — Hosted community financial literacy workshops

Habitat for Humanity — Volunteer educator and supporter

Chamber of Commerce, Salem Business Link and BNI Salem Chapter — Active member promoting local business growth and networking

Blue Ridge Rotary Club and Virginia Tech Roanoke Center for Regional Initiatives — Participant and collaborator on community initiatives

The Christmas Store (Salem) — Organized a toy drive collecting 50 toys for children in need

Awards & Recognition

Entrepreneurial Achievement Award, Edward Jones, 2024

Sprint of Partnership Award, Edward Jones, 2024

Founders Achievement Award, Edward Jones, 2024

Prospecting Award, Edward Jones, 2024

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“The community in Roanoke is what inspires me to build my practice here. It is such a tight knit community and people genuinely care about each other. I like to position my practice the same and create genuine relationships with everyone I work with.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope my leadership shapes Roanoke’s future by sharing the knowledge I’ve acquired through my work life. I’ve had the privilege of being a part of many successful businesses and I’d love to share that knowledge with our region. Also on more of a personal level, I truly believe if you do good things, good things will happen. I hope that by doing good in our community, the community will grow the be better off than it was prior to me being here. I’d love to make my little corner of the world a bit better if at all possible.”

From the Nomination: “Kenny knows firsthand how financial literacy can change the course of someone’s life, and he uses that experience to connect with people on a personal level. Whether he’s mentoring a young professional, walking a student through the basics of investing, or volunteering his time in schools, Kenny makes complex ideas feel approachable and achievable to young people. He also leads by example. His involvement with organizations like Junior Achievement, Leadership Roanoke Valley, and BNI shows his commitment to building a stronger, more connected community. He doesn’t just show up for photo opportunities, he rolls up his sleeves and invests his time, energy, and knowledge into making a difference. Kenny’s combination of entrepreneurial vision, industry expertise, and sincere dedication to giving back is rare. He’s ... the perfect example of what a young professional in our community should be. He is someone who uses their success not just for personal gain, but to lift others up. He’s intentional about investing his time, energy, and knowledge into building the next generation of leaders. From elementary students learning about savings, to high schoolers exploring careers, to young professionals finding their footing, Kenny shows up ready to teach, mentor, and encourage. He doesn’t just share financial tips- he shares his story, making it clear that with the right tools and mindset, anyone can change their trajectory. What makes Kenny stand out is that he sees leadership as a responsibility, not a title. He knows the future of our region depends on the opportunities we create for our youth today, and he’s committed to being part of that work. Whether he’s serving on a leadership panel, volunteering in a classroom, or connecting people through professional networks, his focus is always on helping others grow."