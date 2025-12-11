40 Under 40: Keshia Bahadur

Keshia Bahadur, 37 / Founder / Instructor, YAMAMA & Lil’ Yogis Yoga Studio

Keshia Bahadur, a Certified Registered Yoga Teacher (200 RYT) and Children’s Yoga Instructor, founded YAMAMA & Lil’ Yogis Yoga Studio to provide Roanoke’s first family-centered wellness space for children and caregivers. A U.S. Navy veteran and former Delta Air Lines flight attendant, she brings discipline, creativity and adaptability to her teaching, designing classes that blend storytelling, traditional yoga practices, music and sound healing experiences.

Fully self-funded, she renovated the studio with her partner and launched a clothing line to extend accessibility and engagement beyond the classroom. She emphasizes inclusivity for families of color and offers programs for toddlers, babies and prenatal participants. Active in the community, Bahadur participates in events such as Floyd Yoga Jam, mentors through FemCity Roanoke and partners with local organizations to expand access to wellness for diverse families.

“I hope YAMAMA helps shape the future of Roanoke by nurturing a generation of children who feel confident, connected and cared for. In a world that often moves too fast, I want YAMAMA to stand as a reminder for families to slow down and invest in meaningful moments together,” she says.

Bachelor's in Fine Arts, Sanford Brown College

Community Involvement

Member, FemCity Roanoke

Promotes mindfulness and wellness access for diverse families in the Roanoke region

Provides inclusive family-friendly yoga programming that strengthens caregiver–child relationships

Participates in community wellness events such as Floyd Yoga Jam

Actively supports representation and inclusion for women and people of color within local wellness spaces

Hosts community classes and family sessions promoting connection, mindfulness and health

Awards & Recognition

Media recognition from WDBJ7 and WFXR for innovation in family and children’s wellness

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“My son was the inspiration behind founding YAMAMA. Through him, I recognized the need for a safe and inclusive space in the Roanoke Valley where children and their families — especially families of color — can feel seen, supported and celebrated. YAMAMA was created to offer more than just physical activity; it’s a space that nurtures emotional connection, mindfulness and well-being for kids and their caregivers, helping them grow stronger together — both on and off the mat.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope YAMAMA helps shape the future of Roanoke by nurturing a generation of children who feel confident, connected and cared for. In a world that often moves too fast, I want YAMAMA to stand as a reminder for families to slow down and invest in meaningful moments together. My vision is for our community — especially communities of color — to see that yoga is not only accessible to them, but deeply rooted in their heritage. Through YAMAMA, I hope to inspire belonging, wellness and pride in every family that walks through our doors.”

From the Nomination: “Through YAMAMA, Keshia is redefining what a yoga studio can be: a joyful, inclusive, and transformative community hub where children grow, caregivers connect, and families flourish. Her journey reflects not only her own resilience as a veteran, flight attendant, and mother but also her unwavering belief that every child deserves a space to move, breathe and belong. Keshia is a Shining Star in our community and I would love for others to know more about her and her business."