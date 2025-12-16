40 Under 40: Kevin Tosh

Kevin Tosh, 39 / Director of Tourism & Communications, Franklin County

Kevin Tosh oversees Franklin County’s marketing, public relations, tourism promotion and county-wide communications initiatives. He has developed campaigns to elevate the county’s regional and statewide visibility, expanded the county’s digital presence and directed major events highlighting local history, culture and economic development. He also leads crisis communication strategies and ensures effective messaging for all county initiatives.

Tosh is chair of the Franklin County 250 Committee, director of the Franklin County Agricultural Fair and board member for the Community Partnership of Rocky Mount, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Fish Virginia First. He is also a play-by-play announcer for local high school and college sports and host of the local TV program Rise and Shine Franklin County.

“I hope my work and leadership help foster a stronger, more connected Virginia’s Blue Ridge, one that values collaboration, inclusion and service above all else,” Tosh says. “I aim to contribute to a community where people feel empowered to make a difference.”

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and focus on Appalachian Studies, Virginia Tech, 2009

Professional background in marketing, public relations and event management

Community Involvement

Chair, Franklin County 250 Committee, leading historic anniversary celebrations

Director, Franklin County Agricultural Fair, managing and growing a major local event

Board Member, Community Partnership of Rocky Mount (Main Street Organization)

Board Member, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

Board Member, Fish Virginia First, promoting outdoor recreation statewide

Former Play by Play Announcer for Ferrum College Football, Franklin County High School Football, Basketball, Baseball and Softball

Former Host of Rise and Shine Franklin County

Awards & Recognition

2024 Outstanding Community Champion Award, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

2025 Community Angel Award, WoodmenLife, for leadership and community service

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“What inspires me to build my career in the Franklin County and Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the strong sense of community and shared purpose that defines this region. Every day, I see people working together to make our valley a better place to live, work and raise families. Their dedication motivates me to contribute in any way I can, helping strengthen the foundations that support future growth and opportunity. My goal is to give back to the place that has given me so much, ensuring that future generations inherit a community even stronger than the one we have today.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope my work and leadership help foster a stronger, more connected Virginia’s Blue Ridge, one that values collaboration, inclusion and service above all else. By supporting initiatives that improve quality of life and create opportunities for all residents, I aim to contribute to a community where people feel empowered to make a difference. My focus is on building lasting partnerships and laying the groundwork for progress that continues well beyond my time, so Franklin County’s and Virginia’s Blue Ridge’s future reflects the collective effort and shared vision of everyone who calls it home.

I’m deeply grateful to be considered for this recognition. Our community’s strength comes from the many dedicated individuals across the Roanoke Valley who work tirelessly to make it better every day. I’m simply honored to play a small part in that shared effort, serving to improve the place we all call home for our children and the generations to come.”

From the Nominations: "Kevin’s ability to lead with both vision and action is what truly sets him apart. He’s not just focused on short-term wins—Kevin is all about creating sustainable growth and making sure Franklin County’s story is heard far and wide. His creative approach to tourism, coupled with his deep roots in the local community, allows him to connect with people on a personal level while driving meaningful economic development. Whether it’s hosting national sporting events or collaborating with local businesses, Kevin ensures that Franklin County is always in the spotlight. His holistic approach to leadership, where work-life balance is a key priority, means he leads by example—fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual success both in his professional and personal life. ... Kevin values family and community above all else, and that commitment shines through in everything he does. Whether it’s working late to ensure a successful event or spending time with his family, Kevin’s ability to balance his professional achievements with his personal life speaks to his holistic approach to success. He’s the kind of leader who cares deeply about the people he serves and is constantly thinking of new ways to elevate Franklin County to greater heights."

"Kevin stands out for the way he blends professional expertise with personal passion. His communications work is excellent on its own, but what sets him apart is that he never limits himself to the boundaries of his job. He invests just as much energy into community boards, fairs, and volunteer projects as he does into county communications, proving that his commitment to Franklin County runs far deeper than a job description. Kevin is also unique in his leadership style. He doesn’t seek the spotlight, but his work is everywhere. He’s the steady hand behind the scenes making sure projects succeed, the thoughtful writer who captures Franklin County’s spirit, and the organizer who brings people together for events and initiatives that strengthen the community. Most importantly, Kevin is rooted in Franklin County in a way that can’t be replicated. He grew up here, understands its people, and channels that perspective into his leadership. That mix of authenticity, creativity, and service sets him apart as someone whose impact will last well beyond the programs and projects he leads today. Kevin represents the best of Franklin County’s values: humility, hard work, and service. His leadership in communications and tourism has elevated Franklin County’s image across the region, while his volunteer commitments demonstrate his passion for building a stronger community. From chairing county committees to directing the fair to winning statewide recognition, Kevin consistently proves that one person’s steady, dedicated service can make a profound difference. There is truly no one better who exemplifies the impact young professionals have on our community and region."