40 Under 40: La’Shay Foreman

La’Shay Foreman, 31 / School Social Worker, Hurt Park Elementary School - Roanoke City Public Schools

La’Shay Foreman’s passion for helping students has made a significant impact at Hurt Park Elementary, where she has established vital mental health resources, including workshops and counseling. She is dedicated to programs like Girls on the Run and Precious Pearls, empowering young girls with leadership, resilience and personal growth.

She also coordinates drives supporting local families with food, clothing and school supplies. “I am deeply passionate about improving our community as a whole. My work brings me joy because I get to witness the smiles of my students and their families and their gratitude drives me to keep going,” she says. “My hope is that my dedication and passion help shape a brighter future for both the community and the students I serve.”

Master of Social Work and School Social Work Certificate, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2017

Co-presented at the Southern Regional Education Board Conference

2022 American Red Cross Education Hero Award

Resolution from Delegate Sam Rasoul for Education Hero Award, 2022

NAACP Youth Impactor Educator Award, Roanoke Chapter, 2021

Education & Certifications:

Bachelor’s in Psychology, Norfolk State University, 2015

Volunteerism & Community Engagement:

Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, actively participating in community service projects with the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter

Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor (2020–23)

Partners with local organizations to create community support networks

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I moved to Roanoke in 2017 for my career, not knowing anyone. Over time, I’ve met incredible people who share my values and passion for making a difference. What I love most about Roanoke is the strong sense of community and pride. People here genuinely support each other, whether through local events, volunteer efforts or civic engagement. This spirit of collaboration resonates with my commitment to community-centered work and creating lasting positive change.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I am deeply passionate about improving our community as a whole. My work brings me joy because I get to witness the smiles of my students and their families and their gratitude drives me to keep going. My passion is a catalyst for transformation in Roanoke, strengthening individuals, fostering supportive networks, advocating for systemic change and inspiring others to engage in the well-being of our community. By impacting those around me, I aim to create a culture of care, collaboration and resilience that benefits everyone. My hope is that my dedication and passion help shape a brighter future for both the community and the students I serve.”

From the Nominations: “Ms. Foreman is above and beyond the best school social worker in Roanoke and the state of Virginia. Ms. Foreman works to build connections and rapport with the students at Hurt Park Elementary School and their families. … One of Ms. Foreman's most significant contributions has been providing our students with access to mental health resources that has increased student access to support. Through workshops and individual counseling sessions, she has successfully helped countless students develop coping strategies, improve their emotional resilience and navigate academic pressures.

Moreover, Ms. Foreman is an excellent collaborator, working closely with teachers, administrators and parents to create tailored intervention plans. Her ability to build trusting relationships has made her a go-to resource within our school community. She also actively participates in school events, promoting inclusivity and raising awareness around social issues. Ms. Foreman is truly committed to the students and families of Hurt Park Elementary School. Her commitment extends to planning student events that engage the youth, fostering connections and creating opportunities for learning and growth. Ms. Foreman also coordinates family nights, bringing parents and children together for enriching activities that strengthen family bonds and promote community involvement.

Through these initiatives, La'Shay Foreman has not only enhanced the lives of individuals but has also fostered a sense of belonging within the community. Her unwavering dedication to service and empowerment makes her a valuable asset to our community, inspiring others to contribute and make a difference."

"In the heart of our school community, one individual stands out for her unwavering commitment to the well-being of students and families: our school social worker, Ms. Foreman. Her impact extends far beyond the walls of the school, as she actively fosters a nurturing environment that promotes mental health, resilience and academic success. … Ms. Foreman approaches her role with compassion and determination. She understands that many students face challenges that can hinder their academic performance and emotional growth. To address these issues, she conducts one-on-one counseling sessions, where she provides a safe space for students to express their feelings, navigate personal challenges and develop coping strategies. Her ability to connect with students is remarkable; she listens without judgment and empowers them to find their voice.

What sets Ms. Foreman apart from other school social workers is her exceptional ability to build deep, trusting relationships with students, families and staff. She goes beyond traditional roles by actively engaging in the community, creating tailored programs that address specific needs. Her proactive approach—such as initiating food, clothing and school supply drives—demonstrates her commitment to holistic support. … Ms. Foreman deserves recognition for her hard work and dedication to the children of Roanoke City, as she consistently goes above and beyond to create a supportive environment that nurtures their growth and well-being, making a lasting difference in their lives.”