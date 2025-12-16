40 Under 40: Lauren McDaniel

Lauren McDaniel, 36 / Pharmacist, Carilion Clinic

Lauren McDaniel serves as Carilion Clinic’s lead clinical pharmacist for infectious diseases, the first in this system-wide role. She oversees the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, develops treatment protocols and dosing algorithms, reports on antimicrobial utilization and provides education to clinicians across the region. She co-chairs the systemwide Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee and precepts pharmacy residents and fellows in infectious diseases.

McDaniel contributes to regional initiatives promoting human, animal and environmental health, including the One Health, One Voice for Antimicrobial Stewardship Symposium and participates in grant-funded research to advance outpatient infection control. She has presented nationally and internationally on antimicrobial stewardship and her work has been recognized by the Virginia Society of Health-System Pharmacists (VSHP) for clinical achievement and collaborative research.

Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) Virginia Commonwealth University, 2015

Postgraduate Residency (PGY1 + PGY2, Infectious Diseases), Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI

Professional Credentials

Board Certified Infectious Diseases Pharmacist (BCIDP)

Assistant Professor, Internal Medicine, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

Community Involvement

Co-Host, One Health, One Voice for Antimicrobial Stewardship Symposium (2025) — regional event at Hotel Roanoke in collaboration with Carilion, Virginia Tech, Virginia Department of Health and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Focused on antibiotic resistance and the interconnected health of humans, animals and the environment.

Contributor to grant-funded community research on antimicrobial stewardship and outpatient infection control.

Awards & Recognition

Clinical Pharmacy Practice Achievement Award, Virginia Society of Health-system Pharmacists (VSHP), 2022

Collaboration Award, Virginia Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 2024

National Presenter, Vizient Connections Summit, 2024

International Presenter, IDweek 2025

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I’m inspired by the diversity of the patient population we serve in the Roanoke Valley. I believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality medical care and I’m motivated to contribute to a community that values equity and compassion in healthcare.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“Through promoting antimicrobial stewardship, I hope to shape the next generation of clinicians to use antibiotics responsibly, reducing the threat of drug-resistant bacteria and protecting the health of our community for years to come.”

From the Nomination: “Lauren has a passion for quality improvement and research, and she excels at sharing the positive outcomes and lessons learned via local, regional, and national platforms so other healthcare organizations can learn from our experiences. Antibiotic use touches all settings in healthcare, and Lauren has a knack for collaborating across disciplines and inspiring others to implement changes to improve patient care in their unique practice settings. Lauren holds a high degree of influence as a pharmacist and has been involved in many high-stakes conversations guiding our treatment approach in broad settings, such as COVID and sepsis to name a few. Lauren is well-respected amongst her pharmacist colleagues and physicians, and she is a role model for newer healthcare professionals through her interactions and mentorship during residency and fellowship training. While most of her impact occurs at the population level, she has gone the extra mile for individual patients with unique medication-related needs in the setting of difficult-to-treat infections. ... Lauren is also a loving mother and wife! She is married to a pharmacist who has his own set of professional interests and obligations, and together they have three young children (5, 4 and 1 year old). Being able to invest her time and energy professionally but also being a key presence in the lives of her family takes great skill, and Lauren has found a way to accomplish this. I continue to be impressed with all that she has been able to achieve this early in her career and parenthood."