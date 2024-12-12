40 Under 40: Laven Newsom

Laven Newsom, 34 / Vice President, Damon Company

Expand Laven Newsom

Laven Newsom, a Salem native and Vice President at Damon Company, has been instrumental in the company’s operational and technological transformation. Leading three divisions since 2014, he elevated the archery unit into the company’s top-performing stream and launched Shrewd Outdoors, adding five jobs in Salem. Newsom has modernized the company with an ERP system, boosting efficiency and quality standards and has secured grants from the City of Salem and VEDP to expand Damon’s footprint.

His commitment to the community is clear through initiatives like the Shrewd 25 archery tournament and annual donations to veterans’ charities. “My passion has always been to see Roanoke grow to be recognized as one of the top destinations for outdoor activities in the U.S.,” he says. “Our new retail store and bar was created as a space where like-minded outdoor enthusiasts can connect and explore all that makes this area special.”

BA in Political Science, Wake Forest University, 2012

Launched Reeb Gear, a digital retail storefront creating products for the Winnebago Revel —a rugged, off-road camper van designed for adventurers

Supports Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School and James Buriak Foundation

Frequently employs and collaborates with former high school classmates for services like 401(k) management, insurance and banking

Professional Achievements

Implemented ERP system to streamline purchasing and quality control

Secured funding through City of Salem facade grants and VEDP

Community Involvement

Organized Shrewd 25 archery tournament, planning future expansions

What do you love about Roanoke?

“What I love most about Roanoke is the available outdoor activities and the strong sense of community. Whether it’s mountain biking, hiking, skiing or kayaking, there’s always an opportunity for adventure. Growing up here and spending time on the trails and at the breweries, I’ve seen how supportive this community is and how much opportunity it offers.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion has always been to see Roanoke grow to be recognized as one of the top destinations for outdoor activities in the U.S. Over the past few years, Damon company has focused on investing in our business and supporting initiatives that highlight Roanoke’s potential as a premier outdoor city. One of our main goals with opening Shrewd Outdoors, our new retail store and bar, was to create a space where like-minded outdoor enthusiasts can connect and find new ways to experience everything that makes this area so special.”

From the Nomination: “Laven Newcome [is] an outdoor enthusiast, passionate college sports fan and steadfast supporter of the Roanoke Valley community. Laven is a third-generation business owner of Damon Company, a manufacturing firm founded in 1964 in Salem, VA, by his grandfather, Wayne Herkness II. … At Damon Company, Laven works closely with his father, Sam Newsom (CEO), who manages domestic sales at archery tournaments and his brother Riley (Product Engineer), who designs products and leads IT research and procurement. …

Laven's leadership has profoundly shaped the work culture at Damon Company. He has fostered an environment where employees feel empowered to voice ideas and concerns that directly influence the business's direction. His willingness to dive into the details instills a deep sense of respect and ownership among all Damon Company employees. Moreover, Laven is known for creating a positive, fun atmosphere that makes working there a unique experience for many. The fact that two employees have been with the company for over 40 years and many others for more than 30, speaks volumes about the lasting, positive environment that Laven continues to nurture.

… What truly sets Laven apart is his remarkable attention to detail and deep investment in the success of his business. He has an extraordinary ability to focus on the often-overlooked aspects of day-to-day operations, understanding where the real work happens and who is making it happen. This level of involvement allows him to identify the true value of his team members. His management style is hands-on and rooted in genuine curiosity about how things get done, making him an exceptional leader. … Above all, Laven is a devoted son, brother, neighbor and friend. When he’s not running Damon Company or planning his next outdoor adventure, he’s always ready to lend a helping hand, offer a shoulder to lean on or listen with a sympathetic ear. Whether he’s assisting a friend with a move after a long work week, cheering you on with kudos on Strava or inviting someone over for a friendly game of pickleball to brighten their day, Laven exemplifies generosity and support. A familiar face in the community, you can always find him each weekday morning at 6 AM, stopping by Mill Mountain for coffee before heading to the manufacturing facility. Laven is a cornerstone for all who are fortunate enough to know him, enriching the lives of everyone in his circle.”