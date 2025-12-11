40 Under 40: Lindsay Collins

Lindsay Collins, 39 / Vice President of Medicine & Oncology, Acute Care Services, Carilion Clinic

Lindsay Collins leads medicine and oncology operations at Carilion Clinic, playing a key role in the development of the new Carilion Taubman Cancer Center. She oversees strategy, quality and operational initiatives to expand access to advanced cancer care in Southwest Virginia, ensuring patients and families receive comprehensive, patient-centered treatment close to home.

Beyond her professional role, Collins serves as a public-facing advocate for Carilion Clinic, promoting wellness, healthcare access and nursing leadership development across the region. She speaks at regional health and wellness events, mentors emerging healthcare leaders and supports community initiatives that strengthen clinical education and patient outcomes.

Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP), Nurse Executive Leadership — Radford University, 2019

Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) — University of Virginia, 2013

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) — Radford University, 2008

Community Involvement

Public-facing representative for Carilion Clinic on patient advocacy, wellness and oncology services

Keynote Speaker at multiple regional health and wellness organizations promoting community awareness and access to care

Actively involved in initiatives supporting nursing leadership development and healthcare education across Southwest Virginia

Awards & Recognition

Healthcare With A Human Touch Award, Carilion Clinic

Recognized in a regional “40 Under 40" list for healthcare leadership and innovation

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I’m motivated to build my career in the Roanoke Valley because of my personal connection to the area and the deep potential I see for both professional and community growth. The Valley’s collaborative environment and focus on innovation inspire me to apply my skills in ways that make a tangible difference, while supporting Carilion’s mission to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I have been honored to lead the development of the new Carilion Taubman Cancer Center. My hope is that our work will make Roanoke a hub for patient-centered, comprehensive cancer care, so patients and families don’t have to leave the region for advanced treatment. By driving innovation, fostering collaboration and expanding access to cutting-edge therapies, we aim to improve patient outcomes and strengthen the health of our community for generations to come.”

From the Nomination: “Ascending from bedside nurse to Vice President within ~17 years at Carilion, Lindsay exemplifies leadership that inspires and cultivates excellence. Her tenure includes roles as Clinical Team Leader, Unit Director, Clinical Administrator, and Senior Director—demonstrating adaptability, growth, and vision. ... Lindsay has been instrumental in spearheading quality improvements—reducing staff turnover, implementing evidence-based practices, and launching incentive programs that uplift patient care standards. ... Honors such as “Healthcare With A Human Touch” illustrate her impact, empathy, and the respect she commands in the healthcare community."