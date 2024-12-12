40 Under 40: Lindsay Thorn

Lindsay Thorn, 34 / Owner/Dentist, LAT Dentistry

Dr. Lindsay Thorn is a Salem native and the owner and dentist at LAT Dentistry. A graduate of Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt University and the University of Alabama, Thorn has a strong academic background, graduating eighth in her class for her DMD. She is an external affiliate instructor at VCU School of Dentistry, the president of the Roanoke Valley Dental Society and has advanced training in occlusion and veneers.

Thorn is also an expert legal witness for dental malpractice cases. Beyond her practice, Thorn is deeply involved in supporting local charities and nonprofits, including the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and the Rescue Mission. Her dedication to giving back is reflected in her work and volunteer efforts. “The biggest impact we make is in the health and confidence we help our patients build,” she says. “I also get to use the business to do good around the community for local nonprofits.”

Recipient, Smigel Scholarship, American Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry

Advanced training in occlusion and veneers through the Hornbrook Program

Volunteers at Bradley Free Clinic

BS Chemistry, Suma Cum Laude, Virginia Tech, 2012

Microbiology, Immunology and Virology, Vanderbilt University, 2014

DMD, University of Alabama, 2019

Expert legal witness for dental malpractice cases

Community Involvement & Volunteerism:

Sponsorship and support of: SARA, SWVA Wildlife Center, ASPCA, Tudor House, Local school athletics, The Rescue Mission, The Bradley Free Clinic, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, Springhouse Community School in Floyd, Huddle Up Moms, Virginia Association for Environmental Education

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I love how connected the community of Roanoke is to each other and to the local environment. There's a sense of caring and belonging you feel in Roanoke that you just don't get many other places.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“The biggest impact we make is in the health and confidence we help our patients build. Through that process, I also get to use the business to do good around the community for a lot of local non-profits. I infuse an incredible amount of money and services each year into local charities like the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, Virginia Association for Environmental Education and The Rescue Mission.

I feel so honored to have been nominated for 40 under 40! I am truly dedicated to providing my patients the best experience and care that is possible and this nomination I think really underscores that for me. Thank you!”

From the Nomination: “Dr. Thorn is a "purposefully different" dentist who focuses on a whole body approach to oral health and overall wellness. At her practice, patients are met where they are, with a focus on minimizing any shame and fear around going to the dentist. She runs her practice in an environmentally-conscious manner - from using biodegradable gloves to bamboo toothbrushes. … Dr. Thorn cares about her patients, her community and the environment. It's easy to feel welcome, seen and heard as a patient without feeling like you're another dollar sign. She is the only holistically-minded dental practitioner in the area. She's also a fantastic employer who offers more than a living wage and ample opportunity for continued education.”