40 Under 40: Lottie Schottmiller

Lottie Schottmiller, 38 / Director of Human Resources & Facilities, Delta Dental of Virginia

Lottie Schottmiller brings 16 years of HR experience in healthcare, insurance and tech. She has spent the past five years at Delta Dental, where she developed guiding principles for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and led the DEI council. She obtained her Registered Yoga Teacher certification during the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing workplace policies and homeschooling.

A volunteer with Wild Way, providing outdoor experiences for girls, and chair of the Heart Ball for the 2025 American Heart Association, she is passionate about making a positive impact in the community, one person at a time. “I believe in the power of starting small,” Schottmiller says. “My hope is that my passion for living a full life, giving back and staying engaged will positively influence our community.”

CHRO program, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, 2023

Master of Science in Human Resource Development, Villanova University, 2012

Bachelor of Business Administration, Roanoke College, 2008

Professional Achievements:

Director of HR & Facilities at Delta Dental of Virginia for 5 years

Developed DEI guiding principles and led the DEI council

Obtained Registered Yoga Teacher certification (RYT200) during COVID

Awards & Recognition:

Delta Dental of Virginia received the Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion through HRCI (2022)

Community Involvement:

Volunteer with Wild Way, providing outdoor experiences for girls

Executive board member, West Salem Elementary PTA

Yoga instructor at Bethany Hall, a recovery home for women

Participated in two playground builds for the Roc Solid Foundation, an organization that provides backyard playsets to kids fighting cancer during treatment.

Former board member, ARCH Roanoke

Speaker on Mindfulness at The Roanoker Magazine’s 2023 Women’s Conference and Virginia SHRM Conference

What do you love about Roanoke?

“What I love most about Roanoke is the abundance of outdoor activities. Within less than 10 minutes, you can find yourself on a beautiful hike, climbing rocks, kayaking, camping or biking. Roanoke combines the amenities of a big city—such as great food, culture, arts and museums—with the advantages of less traffic and a much lower cost of living. I truly appreciate the opportunity to raise my children in such a beautiful environment.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I believe it's easy to feel overwhelmed when trying to make a large impact, but I strongly advocate for the power of starting small. My hope is that my passion for living a full life, giving back and staying engaged will positively influence our community, one person at a time. I envision workplaces where empathy, mindfulness and compassion thrive and that begins one person, one decision at a time. When I taught yoga at a local women's shelter, many of the women were initially skeptical and hesitant to join the session. However, by the end of the class, most were relaxed and laughing. One woman even stayed afterward to ask about poses that could help alleviate some pain she was experiencing during her pregnancy. At the next session she reported that she had been practicing daily and that she felt better physically and emotionally. This experience reinforced my belief that you can make a meaningful impact, one person at a time.”

From the Nomination: “Lottie works tirelessly at her role at Delta Dental, at home (two young children) and in the community. She is a passionate leader with 16 years of HR experience in various industries, including healthcare, insurance and tech. … She cares deeply and takes all of her roles to heart. … In my opinion, what sets Lottie apart is her ability to 'do it all' with a calm demeanor and grace. No matter how much she has going on, she shows up in powerful ways for her family, her friends, her organization and the Roanoke community.”