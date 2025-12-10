40 Under 40: Maiya Ashby

Maiya Ashby, 38 / Director of Communications, Craig-Botetourt Electric Cooperative and Bee Online Advantage LLC

In her role, Maiya Ashby leads strategic marketing, communications and public relations, connecting organizations with their members, clients and the community. As a former President and current Board Member of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce, she guided the organization through a financial recovery while supporting committees, events and member engagement initiatives.

Ashby also owns Blue Valley Creative, providing marketing and design services for local businesses and founded the annual Fudge for a Cause fundraiser, which has raised over $8,400 for regional nonprofits. Committed to community service, she volunteers with the American Red Cross, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Craig County Christmas Store, United Way of Roanoke Valley and numerous local boards and initiatives that strengthen workforce development, education and social services.

Major in Communications with a concentration in PR, Minor in Psychology, Radford University, 2009

Community Involvement

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce

Current Board Member and past President (2024–2025)

Serves on Tinsel Trail and Scholarship Committees

Provides graphic design support for all eight Chamber committees

Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board (GRWDB)

Board Member and Oversight Committee Member

American Red Cross

Blood Program Leader and co-host of Community Blood Drives five times a year on behalf of CBEC

Increased participation and donations through outreach and coordination efforts

G13 Group Committee Member, Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives

Reviews, analyzes and recommends policies impacting the operations and strategy of Virginia’s Electric Cooperatives

Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Helped launch the program in Craig and Botetourt counties; continues sponsorship through CBEC donations

Craig County Christmas Store Committee

Supports holiday meals and gifts for 42 families and 100 individuals annually

Additional volunteer involvement with:

Feeding Southwest Virginia

United Way of Roanoke Valley

Craig County Department of Social Services

Craig County Public Library

Craig County Tourism Commission

Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board

Pedal Safe ROA

Virginia Western Community College

Awards & Recognition

Honorary Leadership Plaque and Gavel, Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce, 2025

Founder, Fudge for a Cause — raised $8,471 for local nonprofits (2020–2024)

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“Ever since my sweet Granny decided to make a major life changing decision of moving our family from Grundy, VA to Roanoke, in 1982, I’m reminded daily of how grateful I am for that brave choice she made. Roanoke has always felt like a warm hug to me. It’s the perfect combination of opportunity, natural beauty and fun! There’s always something to do and the fact that we’re surrounded by basically every form of water and breathtaking mountains is the cherry on top.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope that I’ve inspired others to show kindness and lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need, whether they walk on two legs or four. That, after all, is the essence of community.”

From the Nomination: “Not only is Maiya exceptional at her work but she is truly one of the kindest people I know. She is constantly thinking of others and what she can do for others, even if it means long hours and very hard work. A few years ago, she agreed to help friends with a wedding, which was actually a two-day music festival. Although her only experience was going to music festivals, Maiya took on the challenge. From logos to negotiating contracts with bands, organizing the lineup, and handling the venue details, she took on every aspect of a very big task and got it done. I was amazed. ... Maiya started an annual river cleanup day with her family in honor of her late cousin Jeb Caudill, who was an avid fisherman, great human, and lover of the Shenandoah River. This has been going on for several years, and they have removed over 3,000 lbs. (1.5 tons) of trash from the Shenandoah River."