40 Under 40: Mandy Adkins

Mandy Adkins, 36 / Director of Cultural Placemaking and Events, Town of Vinton

With a passion for creating meaningful community experiences, Mandy Adkins leads the Town of Vinton’s cultural programs, events and business engagement efforts. Her leadership has strengthened the town’s identity through vibrant initiatives at the Vinton War Memorial, Farmers Market and Charles R. Hill Community Center.

A former Director of Parks and Recreation for Botetourt County, she managed multimillion-dollar budgets, launched BOCO WILD and helped bring national events like IRONMAN and the USA Cycling Amateur Championships to the region. Adkins’ career also includes shaping youth wellness and fitness programs in San Antonio, where she expanded access to recreation for over 200,000 participants.

Dedicated to collaboration and connection, she continues to foster partnerships that elevate local quality of life across the Roanoke Valley. “Through this work, I hope to strengthen community bonds and foster a sense of belonging that enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” she says.

Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management, James Madison University, 2011

Master’s Degree in Sport and Recreation Leadership, James Madison University, 2013

Member, Inaugural Virginia Women’s Municipal Leadership Institute Cohort, 2022

Community Involvement:

Board Member, Virginia Women Leading Government

Member, Event Safety Alliance Action Council

Citizen Representative, Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission (Botetourt County)

Member and Children’s Ministry Volunteer orchard Hills Church

Volunteer Soccer and T-Ball Coach, Botetourt County Parks & Recreation (2023–present)

Annual Guest Speaker and Mentor, James Madison University Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management

Awards & Recognition

Rising Star Award, James Madison University Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management, 2022

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I grew up in Craig County and after nearly 15 years away, my career brought me back to the Roanoke Valley in 2021. I can’t imagine a better place to build my career and raise my children. The Roanoke Valley offers the perfect balance of rural charm and urban opportunity, unmatched outdoor recreation and a strong sense of community. I am honored to serve and contribute to the region that played such a meaningful role in shaping who I am today.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“In my role as Director of Cultural Placemaking and Events for the Town of Vinton, I have the privilege of creating programs and events that bring people together to celebrate, connect and build shared experiences. Through this work, I hope to strengthen community bonds and foster a sense of belonging that enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. My goal is to contribute, both directly and collaboratively, to make the Roanoke Valley an even more vibrant and engaging place to live, work and play.”

From the Nomination: “Mandy approaches every task and project with extreme professionalism. She is always willing to lend a helping hand and makes sure to make moral and ethically sound decisions in her role as a public servant. ... Mandy is a visionary leader, a dedicated mentor, and a generous friend who gives back through her church, the Virginia Women in Local Government group, and her ongoing mentorship of JMU students. She is passionate, driven, and committed to making a difference and balances her career while also being an amazing mom, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. ... Mandy is often referred to as Chief Fun Officer, and it shows in everything that she does. She is always bright, cheery and her attitude for positivity is unavoidable. She is a strong relationship builder, shows extreme care for others and her touch of optimistic flair has become evident at every level of the organization."