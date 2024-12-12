40 Under 40: Meg Smith

Meg Smith, 35 / Chief Operating Officer, MKB, REALTORS

Meg Smith has made a significant impact on the real estate industry and community in Southwest Virginia through her leadership as COO of MKB, REALTORS, the largest independent brokerage in SWVA. She oversees 215 agents across seven offices with annual sales of approximately $450 million. The youngest elected President of the Roanoke Valley Association of REALTORS, Smith’s passion for community engagement is evident in her volunteer work and initiatives, such as the “50 for 50” campaign, which encourages MKB agents to volunteer and support local nonprofits.

Her extensive fundraising for Renovation Alliance includes their 50th anniversary gala raising over $131,000 for the organization. “I’ve been lucky in a lot of ways that have brought me to a position with a voice in the community,” she says. “Not everyone has the blessings that I have been afforded, and I would be remiss if I don’t use my position to make an impact outside of the normal course of business. I hope that I’m able to use that to benefit people beyond myself.”

Vice Chair, MLS Policy and Credentials Committees

Member, City of Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals

Member, Salem Museum and Historical Society

Graduate, Virginia REALTORS Leadership Academy (2022)

Chair, Virginia REALTORS Member Communications Committee

Education

Graduate of Hidden Valley High School, 2008

Graduate of Washington & Lee University, 2012

Licensed REALTOR since 2015

What do you love about Roanoke?

“It’s often that I discover new things to admire about my hometown. One thing I love about Roanoke is that we are ever-evolving in our industrial adaptivity and stability. There are times in our recent history that called into question the job scape of this area – Norfolk and Western’s departure, Advance Auto moving its headquarters, just to name a couple. We’re resilient, and we’re economically diverse. I’m so in awe of the diverse swaths of businesses that we’ve been able to attract to the area in recent years.

I’ll always remember when I was young, my mom often commenting on our beautiful mountains. It took me growing up to appreciate that same immense beauty, and to recognize that it’s one that you can only find in Southwest Virginia.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“I’ve been lucky in a lot of ways that have brought me to a position with a voice in the community. I am lucky to have the parents that I do, who instilled in me a drive to work hard and be kind. I’m lucky to have a sister who dedicates her entire career to helping those who are under-served in our community. I’m lucky to have gained an education that came with a vast community of connections. I’m lucky to have worked into position at one of the most respected and historically proven companies in the region provides me the opportunity to have an impact. My passion lies in recognizing, appreciating, and not taking for granted the luck that I have been handed in my 35 years. Not everyone has the blessings that I have been afforded, and I would be remiss if I don’t use my position to make an impact outside of the normal course of business. I hope that I’m able to use that to benefit people beyond myself. So, in an effort to continue that here – if you’re concerned about the deep lack of affordable housing in our community, and if your heart is pulled to make a direct impact on our citizens who are battling every day against the threat of no longer having a healthy and safe home – please, please consider supporting Renovation Alliance, a 100% local nonprofit. Every dollar stays here to help our local citizens.”

From the Nominations: “Meg is a dynamic, visionary leader and she has made a tremendous impact in our company and organization. Meg has transformed our media campaigns and enhanced our culture and our community engagement since joining our company.

... Meg has spearheaded our community involvement at the corporate level. We have had a deeper reach into the community since Meg created processes for our over 200 agents to be excited and engaged about volunteerism. Under her leadership we have donated hundreds of hours of volunteer labor to our community and sponsored many events benefiting our non-profits.

Meg is a determined leader who 'makes it happen.' Often in big companies ideas get lost in translation and implementation. Meg sees the need and plans how we can engage and assist our agents, our clients and customers and our neighbors in the community.”

“Meg joined MKB, REALTORS in 2018 and quickly rose in company leadership. She is accomplished, intuitive, dedicated and dedicated. She has developed programs and initiatives that have significantly contributed to our growth and success. Examples include exploring and adopting emerging technologies, rebranding our company to a more modern look, creative advertising, networking with real estate professionals to examine best practices and successes ... Meg was instrumental in raising money for Renovation Alliance, a local nonprofit focused on improving homes for elderly citizens who cannot afford or don't have the health to do work themselves. She is a dedicated volunteer for various charities such as Local Colors, Blue Ridge Marathon, Community Youth Program, Habitat for Humanity.

Meg is business smart and people smart. She is our company Chief Operating Officer, overseeing our day-to-day operations, including 7 offices and 14 staff. Her business acumen is unusual for someone so young. She knows the real estate business and applies that knowledge to her everyday work. I cannot think of a more deserving individual for this honor. Meg is energetic, articulate, intelligent, friendly, driven, dedicated, innovative, successful, the list goes on.”

“... Meg works tirelessly to serve both MKB's agents and thousands of others through her service on various local, state and national boards and committees. At MKB, she works closely with other leaders, as well as individual agents. Meg develops content and instructs agents on a regular basis, covering a variety of topics including business development, marketing and contract negotiation. In addition to instructing groups, she also works on on one with agents so that she can address their specific needs. …

Meg has too many wonderful qualities to mention, but the first 5 that come to mind are intelligent, driven organized, authentic and empathetic. She is one of the hardest working people I know, yet she always welcomes you into her office no matter how busy she may be. Meg is always ready to listen, is genuinely kind to every person she meets and wants them to be successful. She brings positivity and joy wherever she goes, which rubs off on everyone she encounters. One of the many characteristics that sets MKB apart from other brokerages is our culture. Meg, along with MKB's staff and owners, have worked hard to develop an inclusive, supportive and encouraging atmosphere where we celebrate one another's success. ...

Meg is a fierce advocate for MKB and its agents. She has developed a variety of services and resources to provide continuous training end education for MKB's agents. She makes learning fun and strives to find creative ways to teach content. I am constantly impressed by her professionalism, maturity, diplomacy and organization, especially coming from someone under 40 years of age.”