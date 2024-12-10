40 Under 40: Michael Davis

Michael Davis, 27 / Nursing Home Administrator, Our Lady of the Valley / Adjunct Professor, Roanoke College, South College & Los Angeles Pacific University

Michael Davis is a dedicated Nursing Home Administrator and adjunct professor with expertise in healthcare administration and education. His career spans quality care leadership at Our Lady of the Valley and Heritage Hall Lexington, while also inspiring students at Roanoke College, Los Angeles Pacific University and South College. Davis has innovated in teaching, emphasizing wellness, fitness management and leadership. His research on music therapy in long-term care addresses critical issues such as depression and cognitive decline.

Davis is deeply involved in his community, with volunteer efforts ranging from church leadership to promoting healthy lifestyles through youth sports. “My passion for both healthcare and education drives me to improve lives,” he says. “Whether working with seniors or mentoring students, I aim to ignite a passion for growth, leadership and service in everyone I work with.”

Master of Science in Healthcare Administration, Marshall University, 2022

Pursuing a PhD in Health Science, Liberty University (expected May 2025)

Career Achievements:

Nursing Home Administrator with a focus on quality care and compliance at facilities such as Heritage Hall Lexington and Our Lady of the Valley

Adjunct Professor at Roanoke College, Los Angeles Pacific University and South College, specializing in health sciences, healthcare administration and human performance

Research on music therapy in long-term care, addressing issues like falls, depression and cognitive decline

Completed the Virginia Health Care Association’s Business Academy, enhancing healthcare management skills

Community Involvement:

Mentors students at Roanoke College, encouraging academic excellence and healthy lifestyles

Active in church leadership, providing guidance and support

Volunteer youth football league representative, promoting teamwork and fitness for children in grades 3-6

Contributes to community youth leagues, promoting active living, teamwork and personal development

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Originally from Ohio, my family and I embarked on a new journey in Virginia as I pursued my career in nursing home administration. I was thrilled to secure an Administrator-in-Training residency with American Healthcare, which opened the door to professional growth. At first, Roanoke felt like a temporary chapter, a steppingstone in my career. However, life had other plans.

Two years later, I received an exciting offer for an interim position in Honolulu, Hawaii, with the chance to stay permanently. While the allure of paradise was undeniable, within just four months an unexpected longing began to tug at our hearts. Strangely, we found ourselves homesick—not for our hometown in Ohio, but for Roanoke. The breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains, the warmth of the community and the genuine sense of belonging we had discovered transformed our understanding of home.

Returning to Roanoke two years ago was one of the best decisions we've made. This vibrant city is infused with a spirit of connection and compassion. The residents are deeply invested in each other and the beauty of their surroundings, creating an environment saturated with care and commitment to quality of life. My family and I have created friendships that will certainly last a lifetime. I am truly proud to call Roanoke home.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“In my dual roles as a Nursing Home Administrator and an adjunct professor, I work two distinct yet profoundly impactful fields. Each allows me to make a significant difference in the lives of many individuals. Working with geriatrics has granted me the privilege of being a friend and caretaker, ensuring exceptional quality of life for seniors in the final chapter of their lives. Many residents become like family and it is truly an honor to be a part of their lives.

As a professor, I am equally passionate about inspiring and mentoring college students who are just beginning their journeys. I firmly believe in the words of William Butler Yeats: ‘Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.’ This quote fuels my commitment to challenge students and empower them to believe in their potential. Through both roles I aim to spark passion and encourage growth in others, making a meaningful impact on everyone I work with. By caring for the elderly and supporting young students, I help build a kinder and more knowledgeable community. My commitment to these roles not only improves individual lives but also strengthens our community as a whole.”

