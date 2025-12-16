40 Under 40: Mike Puckett

Mike Puckett, 33 / Director of Activities, Friendship Salem Terrace

Mike Puckett oversees life-enrichment programs and daily operations at Friendship Salem Terrace, integrating strategy with long-term organizational goals to enhance resident satisfaction and staff collaboration. He has helped develop initiatives such as Friendship Fest and Life & Lights, supporting both staff and residents in need and brings experience in nonprofit leadership, event planning and operations strategy.

Puckett serves on the Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia board, is a Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, facilitates Alzheimer’s caregiver support groups, volunteers at local schools and was even an essay judge for the National Civics Bee.

“I hope my work and leadership will leave a lasting, positive imprint on Roanoke by fostering inclusive, collaborative communities that prioritize both people and purpose,” Puckett says. “By blending operational excellence with empathetic leadership, I strive to help Roanoke grow as a place where innovation, compassion and community engagement thrive.”

B.S. in Biblical Studies, Liberty University

Foundational coursework in Business Management and Administration

Professional Certifications

Activities Management, VHCA

Dementia Care Best Practices, Alzheimer’s Association

Leadership Development, Virginia Western Community College

Professional Life Coaching, Life Coach Training Institute

Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner, Udemy, Inc.

National Incident Management System (NIMS) Certification, FEMA

Notary Public for the Commonwealth at Large, Commonwealth of Virginia

Community Involvement

Leadership Roanoke Valley, Class of 2026

Board Member, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia

Chamber Ambassador, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce

Committee Member, VHCA-VCAL Convention & Trade Show & Education

Facilitator, Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

Volunteer Partner, G.W. Carver Elementary School (Salem)

Essay Judge, National Civics Bee

Member, Southwest Virginia and Virginia Associations of Activity Professionals

Awards & Recognition

United Way 100 Unsung Heroes, Healthcare Category (2025)

2025 Congressional Commendation from U.S. Senator Mark Warner recognizing leadership and contributions to the Roanoke Valley

Virginia Health Care Association D.A. Woody Brown Award, 2024, for excellence in long-term care programming

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“Growing up in Roanoke and graduating from Patrick Henry High School instilled in me a deep appreciation for this community. My inspiration comes from a desire to give back to the region that shaped me, using my skills in program leadership, business management and community service to make a tangible difference. Whether through enriching the lives of residents at Friendship Salem Terrace, mentoring students with Junior Achievement or supporting caregivers through the Alzheimer’s Association, I am driven by opportunities to strengthen connections, improve quality of life and cultivate a culture of service here in the Roanoke Valley.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope my work and leadership will leave a lasting, positive imprint on Roanoke by fostering inclusive, collaborative communities that prioritize both people and purpose. Through various roles, I aim to inspire future leaders, support educational and civic initiatives and enhance the well-being of those across the region. By blending operational excellence with empathetic leadership, I strive to help Roanoke grow as a place where innovation, compassion and community engagement thrive, ensuring that the next generation inherits a stronger, more connected Valley.”

From the Nominations: "Whether through his leadership in senior living or his extensive volunteer service, Mike is driven by a mission to leave a lasting impact—and to inspire the next generation of leaders in the process."

"What sets Mike apart is his enthusiasm, dedication, people skills, and abilities to sympathize/empathize and relate to/with others. I have known Mike since he was 11 years old and a student in my sixth grade US History class at what was then Stonewall Jackson Middle School which was then the ELL hub middle school for RCPS. He was passionate about his studies and also was genuinely welcoming, caring, interested in, and supportive of his classmates regardless of their race, ethnicity, and/or socio-economic background. He had a warm and infectious sense of humor, but it was never at the expense of others. These are all qualities that serve him well working in human services. For Mike, working with, serving, and improving the lives of others isn't simply a job. It is his calling— his life's work."

"Mike’s ability to connect with young people is unmatched. He listens with empathy, shares his own journey with authenticity, and challenges students to believe in themselves. In every interaction, he builds trust and leaves students with both inspiration and practical tools they can use to reach their goals.For JA, Mike isn’t just a volunteer — he’s a mentor, a role model, and a champion for youth development in Southwest Virginia. His leadership style is rooted in service, and his commitment to the next generation is unwavering."

"Mike both professionally and personally is someone who gives a hundred percent of himself no matter the task. He daily strives not just to be the best Program Director but to be the best person that he can be for residents, staff, and the community. As his former middle school principal it was evident at young age that Mike was someone who was going to give back to others always willing to assist and support wherever there is a need. At this time in his life he is seeking to find ways to continue to be an active member of his community and society where he can serve."

"Mike doesn’t just talk about change—he lives it. He works long hours, often after events or weekend programs, not for recognition but because he genuinely believes in what he’s doing. When he talks about 'his residents,' it’s with the same care and enthusiasm you’d hear when he talks about family. He’s constantly finding ways to bring new opportunities to the residents at Friendship Salem Terrace—whether it’s through creative programming, building new partnerships, or simply showing up with positivity and presence. He often says that he wants every resident to feel seen, heard, and valued. And he means it. Outside of work, Mike is a devoted community volunteer, but also a present and loving husband. He supports me, encourages me, and brings that same encouragement to those around him."