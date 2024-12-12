40 Under 40: Montana Kimrey

Montana Kimrey, 27 / Donor and Community Relations Coordinator, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia

Expand Montana Kimrey

In her role for RMHC-SWVA, Montana Kimrey has secured funding for the organization’s $1.2 million annual budget and expanded the Round Up program by 330% across 53 McDonald’s locations. Kimrey participates with over seven local chambers of commerce and civic groups, including Kiwanis, Rotary and Lions Clubs. She is also an active member of BNI, where she serves on the leadership team, as well as FemCity and the Williamson Road Business Association.

“I’ve seen firsthand how generous the Roanoke community is—whether through donations, volunteering or advocacy—and how this generosity leads to lasting, positive change,” Kimrey says. “By aligning my passion for helping others with the compassion and resources available in Roanoke, I help create a network that uplifts those in need.”

BA in International Studies and in Japanese Language, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, 2021

Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2024

Host for the Hug-in-a-Mug quarterly event

Community Involvement & Volunteerism

Participated in over seven local chambers of commerce

Active member of BNI, FemCity and Williamson Road Business Association

Engaged with local civic groups, including Kiwanis, Rotary and Lions Clubs

Volunteer for local civic groups and RMHC-SWVA events

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Since moving to Roanoke in 2021 from Charlotte, NC, I’ve truly come to appreciate how special this city is. Roanoke feels like a precious gem nestled right in the heart of Southwest Virginia. I love the balance of nature and community here—whether it’s enjoying the beautiful mountain views or exploring the many local businesses, there’s always something to do. The food scene in Roanoke is fantastic too—great local restaurants and new things to try. But what I love most about Roanoke is the people. The community is incredibly supportive and genuinely cares about helping others. The kindness I’ve experienced here, both personally and professionally, makes Roanoke such a welcoming place to live, play, shop and raise a family. Together, we’re building a community where those in need and facing adversity are supported and uplifted, one heart at a time.”

How does your passion impact our community?

"In my role as the Donor and Community Relations Coordinator for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of SWVA, my passion for supporting families and their sick children directly impacts the Roanoke community by fostering a sense of care and solidarity. I am deeply committed to building strong relationships with local businesses, volunteers and donors to ensure that the families who rely on our services have a place of comfort and support during some of their toughest times. By aligning my passion for helping others with the compassion and resources available in Roanoke, I help create a network that uplifts those in need. I am so honored to be nominated for 40 under 40, but for me the biggest blessing is getting to do something I love, which is helping my community and those facing some of the biggest hardships of their lives. This city has become a place close to my heart and I am driven to make it even stronger by helping all families feel supported, hopeful and cared for."

From the Nomination: “Montana Kimrey has dedicated her entire professional and personal life to the non-profit sector, demonstrating a deep passion for helping others and making a lasting impact in the community. … Montana’s passion extends beyond her professional work. She gives back to the community in numerous ways, whether it’s through volunteering with local civic groups or chambers. Montana’s contributions to RMHC-SWVA, coupled with her involvement in other local nonprofits, reflect her belief that helping others grow strengthens the entire community. She is also participating in Leadership Roanoke Valley 2024, further demonstrating her commitment to personal and professional growth. Montana is a shining example of someone who not only excels in her professional role but also inspires others to contribute to meaningful causes. Her tireless efforts and passion for the mission of RMHC-SWVA set her apart as a true leader and advocate for her community.

What sets Montana Kimrey apart is her extraordinary ability to inspire and motivate others to support a cause she deeply believes in. Her passion for RMHC-SWVA’s mission is evident in everything she does, from fostering donor relationships to leading community engagement initiatives. Montana's leadership is grounded in her genuine care for the families served by RMHC and this authenticity drives her success.

Montana’s genuine passion, combined with her relentless drive to uplift others, sets her apart as a leader who not only works for a cause but lives it. Her commitment to service, innovation and community-building makes her an invaluable asset to RMHC-SWVA and the broader Southwest Virginia region. … In everything she does, Montana leads with heart, ensuring that RMHC-SWVA remains a place of hope and healing for families in need. Her unwavering commitment to the community makes her a standout candidate for any recognition that celebrates leadership and volunteerism.”