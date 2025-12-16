40 Under 40: Morgan Washburn

Dr. Morgan Washburn, 32 / Private Schools Senior Manager of Academics, Stride K12

Dr. Morgan Washburn leads academic development and strategic initiatives across seven private schools nationwide, overseeing teacher recruitment, professional development and school launches while ensuring alignment across corporate, regional and school-level leadership. She is a National Board Certified Teacher in Career and Technical Education.

Washburn serves on boards including the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association, Franklin County CTE and Ag Advisory Committees and Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. She coordinates programs like Ag Literacy Week and the Mobile Dairy Classroom and has secured over $60,000 in grants to support hands-on learning and career readiness.

“My goal is to ensure every student has access to high-quality learning experiences that prepare them for meaningful careers right here in SWVA,” she says. “I hope to position Roanoke as a model for how education and community engagement can create a vibrant, forward-thinking region where learning and leadership thrive.”

Ed.D. in Educational Leadership, Liberty University, Graduated 2022

M.S. in Agriculture and Life Sciences, Virginia Tech, Graduated 2018

B.S. in Applied Economic Management, Virginia Tech, Graduated 2016

Community Involvement

Board Member, American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture

Board Member, Franklin County Cattlemen’s Association

Member, Franklin County CTE and Ag Advisory Committees

District 4 Leader, Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Committee

Member, Franklin County Farm Bureau Women's Committee

Member, Franklin County Young Farmers

Member, Franklin County Agricultural Fair Committee

Member, American Farm Bureau Federation Grassroots Outreach Team (GO Team)

Ambassador, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom

Co-Chair, Advocacy Subcommittee, Virginia Farm Bureau

Co-Chair, Virginia Farm Bureau Young Farmers Winter & Summer Expo Subcommittee

Secured over $60,000 in agricultural education grants, including Farm Credit Charitable Contributions Grant and VDOE Innovative CTE Equipment Grant

Read to over 4,000 students in the past 5 years for Ag Literacy Week

Organized Benjamin Franklin Middle School's Ag Day, serving over 700 students

Coordinated the Mobile Dairy Classroom visits to over 24 schools and thousands of students over the past 9 years

Awards & Recognition

2024 Career & Technical Education Teacher of the Year, Virginia ACTE

2025 Excellence in Agriculture Runner-Up, Virginia Farm Bureau

Graduate, AFBF Women’s Communications Boot Camp

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“What inspires me to build my career in the Roanoke Valley is the region’s deep-rooted commitment to education, community and agriculture — three areas that have shaped my personal and professional journey. Having earned my master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Virginia Tech and my doctorate from Liberty University, my educational foundation was built right here in Southwest Virginia. This area has given me countless opportunities to grow as a leader, educator and advocate and I’m passionate about giving that same opportunity back to others.

The Roanoke Valley represents the best of both worlds — a region where innovation in education meets the strength of agricultural tradition. Through my work in academic leadership, agriculture education and community engagement, I’ve seen firsthand how collaboration across schools, farms and local organizations can empower students and strengthen our workforce.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope my work and leadership will help shape Roanoke’s future by strengthening the connection between education, workforce development and community growth. My goal is to ensure that every student in our region — no matter their background — has access to high-quality learning experiences that prepare them for meaningful careers right here in Southwest Virginia.

Through my leadership in academics and agriculture education, I aim to build bridges between schools, local industries and community partners to create sustainable pathways in career and technical education. By expanding opportunities in agriculture, technology and leadership development, I want to empower young people to see their future not as something they need to leave Roanoke to find, but as something they can build right here.

I also hope to foster a culture of collaboration and innovation — one that values both the region’s agricultural heritage and its growing potential in digital learning and workforce readiness. By investing in our teachers, promoting community partnerships and continuing outreach through programs like Ag Literacy Week and the Mobile Dairy Classroom, I believe we can inspire a generation of learners who are proud to grow, lead and serve in Roanoke.

Ultimately, I hope my work helps position Roanoke as a model for how education and community engagement can work hand in hand to create a vibrant, forward-thinking region where learning and leadership thrive.”

From the Nomination: "As an educator and agricultural leader, Dr. Morgan Washburn is constantly pursuing new initiatives and activities to improve student success, build meaningful partnerships, and strengthen the community. One of the ways she connects students to real-world learning is by bringing livestock into the classroom or taking students directly to the farm. These experiences give students a firsthand look at the importance of agriculture, reinforcing both classroom lessons and life skills. Education has always been important to her—not only in the formal sense, but also through the lessons passed down by experience. We believe in instilling strong roots in young people: teaching them where their food comes from, the importance of stewardship, and the value of every job, whether big or small. We view agriculture as both a career and a calling, one that provides endless opportunities to lead by example and inspire the next generation. Our family farm, Circle W Farms, has also become part of this mission. It provides a platform to demonstrate responsibility, care for animals, and the rewards of hard work. Today, we share this life with our two young daughters, ages 3 and 5, who are already learning to love the farm, the animals, and the outdoors. Their involvement reminds us daily why agricultural literacy and leadership matter—because it shapes the future for all families and communities."